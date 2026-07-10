Somewhere in Iran tonight, a man holds the title of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. He has never spoken a public word since taking that title. He has never shown his face. Tradition demands that a new supreme leader lead the funeral prayers for his predecessor. Mojtaba Khamenei did not lead them. He was not there. He was not there for his own wife’s funeral either. Iranian officials told the New York Times he is hiding from an Israeli assassination team, recovering from wounds Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described in March as likely disfiguring, wounds Reuters reports may have cost him a leg in the same February 28 strike that killed his father. President Trump was asked about the funeral gathering that drew nearly every surviving figure in Iran’s command structure into a single location. His answer needed no elaboration. “One shot and we can take them all out.”

The strongest military and intelligence apparatus on earth is describing an adversary so degraded that its entire surviving leadership can be erased in a single strike, and everyone in that room in Tehran knew it too. That is the picture this publication has tracked since March, and this week the picture got sharper, not softer.

THE TANKERS, AND THE EXCUSE THAT FINALLY RAN OUT

None of what follows happened in a vacuum. Iran struck three commercial tankers in Omani waters near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Qatar confirmed one of its own flagged vessels was hit. Saudi Arabia confirmed the same for a crude carrier flying its flag and used the word assault, holding Iran fully responsible for endangering international navigation. American officials called it exactly what it was, a gross violation of the memorandum both nations had signed weeks earlier. Trump did not route the response through a committee or a press cycle. He personally approved the strike plan from inside the NATO summit in Ankara, pulling Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine into the room to sign off in real time. A decision made on the spot, by the man the Constitution actually assigns that decision to.

A WIDENED MAP, AND A REGIME THAT CANNOT STOP CONFESSING ITS OWN COORDINATION

Wednesday and Thursday brought a second consecutive night of direct fire since Trump stood on that same summit floor and declared the Islamabad memorandum over. American forces struck roughly 90 targets across Iran’s southern coastal provinces and two bridges along the eastern rail corridor toward Mashhad. Iran’s answer did not stay contained to the two Gulf states it had hit in round one. It grew. The Revolutionary Guard claimed ten ballistic missiles against a United States command center and Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, the installation that now hosts the densest concentration of advanced American strike aircraft anywhere in the Levant following a $143 million expansion. Jordan’s military intercepted eight of the ten. On the same day, Iran’s regular army struck a satellite communications antenna at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a precision hit requiring intelligence preparation nothing like the volume barrage the Guard ran against Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

Two separate branches of Iran’s military ran two separate attack profiles against four separate countries on the same calendar day. That kind of coordination does not happen without a directing hand somewhere above both services, and it raises the question this publication asked back in April and never stopped asking. Who is actually issuing those orders? Because the man whose title says he should be issuing them cannot walk to his own father’s coffin.

WASHINGTON PULLED THE CARROT BACK, EXACTLY ON SCHEDULE

The Treasury Department answered a different question on July 7, in the language of consequence rather than conversation. The Office of Foreign Assets Control revoked General License X, the waiver issued June 21 that had let Iran sell crude oil, petrochemicals, and petroleum products on the open market through August 21. Its replacement, General License X1, authorizes nothing new. Companies had until 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on July 17 to wind down deals already underway. No new purchases. No new shipments. No new sales. Oil prices jumped more than three percent within hours, a sign markets understood immediately what much of the commentary class took days to catch up to.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had already told the country exactly how this lever was built to work. Speaking of the oil waiver weeks before he pulled it, he said, “It is a carrot that we can always pull back. We want them to see what it feels like not having the sanctions on, and then we can always put them back on.” A senior official told CBS News the entire memorandum is “performance-based,” and that Iran would only see benefit if it showed good behavior. Iran showed the opposite by hitting three tankers. Washington answered inside hours, striking Iranian targets and stripping the economic incentive in the same news cycle. This publication laid out that exact architecture in May, relief tied strictly to performance, consequences pre-loaded and ready to trigger the moment Iran violated the terms. The mechanism has now been tested under live fire, and it performed precisely as designed.

ALLIES TALK, AMERICA FIGHTS.

NATO's own Ankara declaration reaffirmed collective defense language and called on Iran to respect freedom of navigation through the strait. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte went further, calling the American strikes "absolutely necessary," a notable public alignment even as most European governments limited their own response to statements condemning Iran's attacks. The disparity between rhetorical solidarity and actual military contribution to keeping the strait navigable remains real, whatever the rhetoric out of Brussels this week.

THE BLASTS NO ONE WILL CLAIM

Overnight, explosions rocked parts of southern Iran, including near the Bushehr nuclear facility and in the cities of Sirik, Konarak, and Bandar Abbas, during what had briefly looked like a lull after two straight nights of American and Iranian strikes. Washington has denied any involvement. No government has claimed responsibility. Israeli officials, separately, have spent recent days reminding the world that their war against Iran "is not over." No serious analyst draws a firm conclusion from an unclaimed explosion before the facts are in, and this publication will not pretend otherwise here. What can be said honestly is that a regime which cannot secure a public appearance for its own supreme leader now cannot secure its own coastal cities either, regardless of who is ultimately responsible for last night's blasts. Reporting this morning also indicates Trump has agreed to keep talks with Iran alive while continuing to insist the ceasefire itself is over, pressure and diplomacy running on separate tracks at once, exactly the architecture this publication described months ago.

THE MAN UNDERNEATH THE STORY

Return to Mojtaba Khamenei, because everything above only makes sense once you understand what he represents. A man unseen and unheard since the war’s opening morning, a man reportedly missing a leg, a man who could not bring himself to his own wife’s funeral and then could not bring himself to his father’s, holds the title of Supreme Leader over a regime that just ran a coordinated four-country missile and drone campaign in seventy-two hours, and may now be absorbing strikes inside its own borders that it cannot even attribute to an enemy. Either the coordination is coming from somewhere other than the man with the title, or the man with the title can direct strikes across four countries but cannot appear at a funeral his own faith requires him to lead. Neither possibility describes a functioning government. Both point to what this publication called back in April, a fractured command structure running on inertia and fear, negotiating with the United States through intermediaries because there is no longer a single coherent authority left to negotiate honestly.

Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist No. 70 that energy in the executive is a leading character in the definition of good government, essential to protection against foreign attacks and to the steady administration of the laws. He was writing about the American presidency, and the contrast this week makes his point plainly enough without embellishment. A president gathered his secretaries of state, defense, and treasury and his Joint Chiefs chairman inside a NATO summit and approved a strike plan on the spot. A supreme leader could not show his face at his own father’s burial, presiding over a coastline now absorbing explosions nobody will even own.

The trap has not sprung shut yet. It is still closing, one violation and one consequence at a time, exactly as this publication said it would from the beginning. Iran decides how long that process takes. America has already decided it will not be the one to blink.

The Founders' Signal — Constitutional Accountability. National Security. America First. Independent journalism answerable to no one but the truth.

You made it to the end of this one, and that's not nothing anymore in an information environment built to lose you at the second paragraph. This publication has no advertisers telling it what to soften and no billionaire backer telling it what to avoid. It has readers who decided the facts were worth their attention. You're one of them. Thank you for that.

You know someone who's still getting this story from a headline instead of the record. Send them this one. The trap doesn't work if nobody's watching it close.

Share

Paid subscribers, the comment section is open below. Tell me what I got right, tell me what I missed, and tell me what you want tracked next. I read every one of these myself.

Leave a comment

No ads. No corporate money. No one to answer to but the readers who keep this running. If this work is worth something to you, the button below goes straight to keeping it independent.

Donate to The Founders' Signal

SOURCES