Six Iranian IRGC fast attack boats move across the Strait of Hormuz at dawn on May 4, 2026. Tehran had a choice. It chose to fire. By noon, none of those boats were still operational.

THE CHOICE

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had a choice Monday morning. The United States Navy was in the Strait of Hormuz, guiding stranded commercial vessels through a waterway Iran has held hostage since February 28. Tehran could stand down and watch its leverage evaporate, or it could fire.

It fired.

By noon, six Iranian fast boats were on the bottom of the strait. U.S. Apache and Seahawk helicopters had intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones. Two American-flagged commercial vessels had transited successfully. CENTCOM was on a press call telling reporters that Iran’s naval capability had been “dramatically degraded.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chose to test Project Freedom on its first day of operation. The test did not go well for Iran.

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers and fixed-wing aircraft in operational formation over the Persian Gulf under Project Freedom, May 4, 2026. Fifteen thousand service members. Over 100 aircraft. The doctrine arrived first.

THE OPERATION

President Trump announced Project Freedom Sunday evening on Truth Social, framing it in terms that were deliberately and strategically humanitarian. Countries not party to the conflict had asked Washington to help free their ships. “They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders,” Trump posted. “For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways.” He called it a humanitarian gesture. He also made the operational logic unmistakable: any interference “will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.”

Iran read that warning and attacked anyway.

U.S. Central Command published its operational posture the night before. The mission, directed by the President, would deploy guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members. CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper framed it without ambiguity in the official press release: “Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade.”

The State Department simultaneously activated the Maritime Freedom Construct, a diplomatic coordination framework designed to synchronize information sharing among international partners supporting maritime security in the strait. The military operation and the diplomatic architecture launched together. That is not an accident. That is a doctrine.

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter operates over the Strait of Hormuz on May 4, 2026. Iran sent fast boats. Apache and Seahawk crews eliminated them before the morning was over. CENTCOM called it quickly. So did history.

THE ENGAGEMENT

What Iran sent against that doctrine Monday morning was six fast boats and a volley of cruise missiles and drones. Admiral Cooper told reporters what happened to them.

U.S. Apache and MH-60 Seahawk helicopters destroyed all six Iranian small boats before the morning was over. Iranian cruise missiles and drones fired at U.S. Navy warships and commercial vessels were intercepted. Cooper noted the significance of the numbers. Iran historically deploys between 20 and 40 small boats when harassing vessels in the strait. Monday it sent six.

“Today, we saw just six, and eliminated them quickly,” Cooper said.

The IRGC did not send 20 boats because it no longer has 20 boats to send. Operation Epic Fury spent the better part of two months making that arithmetic what it is. The force Tehran sent against Project Freedom on Monday was not a navy. It was a remnant.

Iranian state propaganda lines the highways of Tehran as the regime's fast boats burn in the strait it claimed to control. The billboard outlasted the navy. The claim did not outlast the morning.

THE PROPAGANDA

Iran’s information apparatus moved fast to obscure the result. State-linked Fars News Agency, which operates under direct IRGC influence, claimed two Iranian missiles struck a U.S. frigate near the port of Jask. CENTCOM responded within the hour with a direct public rebuttal: “No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports.”

Iran presented no evidence. No imagery. No damage assessment. No independent confirmation of any kind. The claim evaporated on contact with the public record.

Understand what that tells you. A regime that has lost 159 naval vessels is now manufacturing victories it cannot document. That is not the information posture of a military that believes it is winning. That is the information posture of a military that knows its domestic audience is watching and needs something to show them. Iran’s propaganda machine did not produce a strike. It produced a story. There is a difference, and the difference matters.

Dozens of commercial vessels from 87 nations sit anchored across the Persian Gulf at sunset, waiting. Twenty thousand seafarers. Two thousand ships. The International Maritime Organization called it without precedent. Project Freedom is the answer they have been waiting for.

THE BROADER PICTURE

The kinetic exchange was not the only result worth examining from day one. Admiral Cooper confirmed that U.S. forces have cleared an effective pathway through Iranian minefields for commercial shipping. He confirmed that CENTCOM reached out to dozens of ships and shipping companies in the previous 12 hours to encourage traffic flow. The vessels currently stranded in the Persian Gulf represent the shipping interests of 87 different countries.

The International Maritime Organization has documented approximately 20,000 seafarers on roughly 2,000 vessels that have been unable to move since the war began. Oil tankers. Cargo ships. Bulk carriers. Cruise liners. Many are running critically low on food, fuel and water. IMO Maritime Safety Division Director Damien Chevallier has stated plainly: “There is no precedent for the stranding of so many seafarers in the modern age.”

Project Freedom is the first operational answer to that crisis. Two ships made it through on day one. That number will grow.

An oil tanker burns in the Strait of Hormuz near the UAE coastline following an Iranian drone strike, May 4, 2026. The IRGC did not limit its aggression to American assets. It swung at neutral parties. The UAE Foreign Ministry called it piracy. They were right.

THE AGGRESSION BEYOND THE STRAIT

The IRGC did not limit its aggression to American assets Monday. Iran launched drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates, targeting a tanker affiliated with ADNOC, the UAE state oil company, directly in the strait. Authorities in Fujairah confirmed a fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following the strike. The UAE Foreign Ministry called the attacks exactly what they are: “acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned the strikes in unison. A South Korean commercial vessel was also struck. Trump confirmed it on Truth Social and called on South Korea to join the mission.

The IRGC swung at neutral parties and U.S. Gulf allies simultaneously on the same morning it claimed to have repelled the U.S. Navy. Understand what that pattern reveals. Iran is not fighting a war it believes it is winning. It is lashing out at anyone within reach because lashing out is the only option a degraded military with a collapsing economy has left. That is not strength. That is desperation with ordnance attached.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.45 on Sunday, May 3, 2026, nearly 50 percent higher than the day the war began. Every American who fills a tank feels the Strait of Hormuz. Project Freedom is the fastest path back to relief.

THE ECONOMIC STRANGLEHOLD

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent provided the economic frame that surrounds all of this. Iran has collected less than $1.3 million in transit tolls since it began demanding payment for passage through the strait. Bessent called that figure “a pittance on their previous daily oil revenues.” The U.S. naval blockade, now three weeks old, has turned back 49 commercial vessels. Iran’s oil storage is filling with nowhere to go. Bessent stated Monday that Iran may be forced to begin shutting in oil wells within the week.

The blockade is working. Project Freedom tightens it further by demonstrating that the United States, not the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will determine who moves through the Strait of Hormuz and when. Every ship that transits under American protection is a direct refutation of Iran’s claim to control that waterway. Every barrel of oil that does not reach an Iranian port is a week closer to the moment Tehran has no choice but to negotiate on American terms.

National average gas prices hit $4.45 per gallon Sunday, a rise of nearly 50 percent since the war began. That number is real and it is felt by every American who fills a tank. The fastest path to $3 gas runs directly through a broken Iranian regime and an open strait. Project Freedom is that path.

Operation Earnest Will, 1987, left. Project Freedom, 2026, right. Two generations. One strait. One answer. Iran tested American resolve in the Strait of Hormuz then and lost. The lesson did not hold.

THE HISTORICAL RECORD

The last time the United States escorted commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz was Operation Earnest Will in 1987, when the Reagan administration reflagged Kuwaiti tankers and moved them through the strait during the Iran-Iraq Tanker War. That operation worked because the United States committed to presence, accepted the risk of engagement, and did not flinch when Iran tested it.

Iran tested it then too. It did not go well for Iran then either.

Analysts are correct that today’s threat environment is more complex. Iran’s drone inventory, its anti-ship missile capability, its coastal surveillance infrastructure and its mine-laying capacity are all more sophisticated than anything it possessed in 1987. What those analysts sometimes underweight is that the American military executing Project Freedom today has spent two months systematically dismantling the force Iran would have used against it. The navy that faced U.S. forces Monday morning was not the navy that existed on February 27. Operation Epic Fury saw to that.

Six boats. Eliminated quickly. That gap between 20 and six is the operational legacy of everything that came before Monday.

A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer transits the Strait of Hormuz under Project Freedom, May 4, 2026. The United States did not ask Tehran's permission to restore freedom of navigation to an international waterway. It does not need to.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The strait is not open yet. Mine clearance will take months. Commercial confidence will take longer. Iran still retains enough asymmetric capability to give insurers pause and shipping companies reason for caution. None of that changes what the record from day one actually shows.

Iran threatened to attack any U.S. force that entered the Strait of Hormuz. The United States entered. Iran attacked. The United States destroyed what Iran sent. Two American-flagged ships completed their transit. The pathway through the minefield is clear. The blockade holds. The Navy is in the Arabian Gulf.

Iran tested Project Freedom. Iran lost.

The United States Navy did not ask Tehran’s permission to restore freedom of navigation to an international waterway. It does not need to. The Constitution vests the Commander in Chief with the authority to protect American interests and American commerce, and American commerce flows through the Strait of Hormuz whether Iran approves or not. What Monday proved is not complicated. When the United States commits to a mission with 15,000 service members, guided-missile destroyers and 100 aircraft, six Iranian fast boats is not an obstacle. It is a footnote.

The footnote has been filed. Project Freedom continues.

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