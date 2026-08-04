There is a strategy with a name. It was written down, published, debated, and refined in the open for the better part of a decade, and it has a simple premise. You do not need to win a national party to control it. You need to occupy its ballot line, wear its label, spend its donors’ money, and use its infrastructure, all while answering to a different organization entirely. The Founders warned about factions that would use the machinery of representative government against the very consent it was built on. Federalist No. 10 warned that the instability and injustice bred by faction were the “mortal diseases under which popular governments have everywhere perished,” and Madison’s answer was not to suppress faction but to build a republic large and various enough to dilute it. What is happening inside the Democratic Party right now is a direct test of whether that structure still holds, because the Democratic Socialists of America are not trying to persuade the Democratic Party. They are trying to become it, while it is still called by its old name.

This did not originate on the right, and it is not speculation. It is the DSA’s own stated strategy, published under its own byline and now, for the first time in this election cycle, named as a crisis by lifelong Democrats themselves. Bill Maher called it colonization. James Carville threatened to walk. Donna Brazile went on national television and told her own party to define itself before the socialist wing did it for them. This report lays out exactly what the strategy is, where it came from, what it has produced so far, and who inside the Democratic Party is now sounding the alarm on their own house.

The Strategy Has a Name, and It Predates Everything You Think You Know About This Fight

The term is the “dirty break.” It was popularized by writer Eric Blanc in Jacobin magazine in 2017, building on a foundational 2016 Jacobin essay by Seth Ackerman titled “A Blueprint for a New Party,” which DSA organizers still treat as something close to a founding manifesto. The idea is simple enough to state plainly. Socialist candidates run for office on the Democratic ballot line, because ballot access laws and America’s winner-take-all electoral system make a genuine third party functionally impossible to build from scratch. While running as Democrats, these candidates and the organizations behind them are instructed to maintain an independent political identity, raise money independently of the party apparatus, and build organizing infrastructure loyal to the socialist movement rather than to the Democratic Party itself. The goal, stated plainly by its own architects, is to use the Democratic Party’s name, money, and institutional legitimacy as scaffolding, and eventually abandon it for an explicitly socialist party once the base has been built large enough to sustain the break.

That language, infiltration, scaffolding, eventual abandonment, comes from the strategy’s own architects, not from its critics. The strategy accelerated dramatically after Bernie Sanders lost the 2016 Democratic primary to Hillary Clinton, an event DSA organizers widely interpreted as proof that the party’s institutional gatekeeping, superdelegates, establishment media alignment, and internal rules, would never permit a socialist to win through persuasion alone. In the two years following that loss, DSA’s national membership grew from roughly six thousand members to more than ninety thousand, a buildout that traces to a specific, public failure of the reform-from-within approach, not to organic drift.

The tension inside this strategy has not disappeared, and honest reporting on the DSA’s own internal debates confirms it. By late 2022, some DSA organizers had begun describing a different, unplanned outcome as the “dirty stay,” a recognition that the promised break from the Democratic Party has not actually materialized on the timeline the strategy’s own architects predicted. Longtime DSA leader David Duhalde has said openly that while the dirty break remains the organization’s official, de jure strategy, the dirty stay, permanent entrenchment inside Democratic Party structures rather than an eventual clean exit, has become its de facto reality. That distinction matters enormously for how you should understand what is happening. This is not a temporary alliance of convenience that will resolve itself. It is a parasitic relationship that both sides currently find useful to maintain. DSA needs the Democratic ballot line and institutional legitimacy that make its candidates viable, while the Democratic establishment needs the votes, volunteers, and grassroots energy that DSA-aligned activists generate. Neither side has shown any real appetite to sever that relationship, which means it will keep deepening until something forces the issue.

The Numbers Behind the Chicago Convention

This past weekend, the Democratic Socialists of America held its national convention in Chicago. Roughly six hundred dues-paying members attended, alongside another three hundred at the affiliated Young Democratic Socialists of America gathering. The modest attendance number understates what happened there. A small, disciplined, ideologically committed organization does not need mass membership to exert outsized influence over a major party’s primary process, it needs turnout discipline in low-turnout primary elections, and DSA has built exactly that machine.

The headline development out of Chicago was an open, and so far unresolved, debate over whether the organization should formally endorse Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for president in 2028. A procedural vote inside DSA’s National Political Committee, split fourteen to thirteen, blocked a proposal to send an all-member poll asking which candidate the base wanted the organization to endorse. Ocasio-Cortez herself has publicly said she is not currently seeking any office beyond her current seat and is not soliciting endorsements from any organization. That has not slowed the activist energy inside DSA’s ranks. At an off-site “DSA for AOC” gathering during the summit, organizers made the case bluntly that if the group intends to run a democratic socialist for the presidency in 2028, the groundwork has to begin now, years ahead of the actual primary calendar.

The institutional numbers behind that ambition are the real story. Donna Brazile, appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” told George Stephanopoulos that the DSA ran twenty-nine candidates in House primaries this cycle. Seven won outright. Eleven lost. Several races remain outstanding, and Brazile herself said the organization could still pick up three or four more seats depending on how those races resolve. A seven-win, twenty-nine-candidate slate inside a single House primary cycle is not a fringe curiosity. It is a functioning, professionalized political operation, and it follows directly on the heels of Zohran Mamdani’s DSA-backed mayoral win in New York City, a victory that has become the organization’s proof of concept for what disciplined ballot-line infiltration can accomplish in a major American city.

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The Establishment Breaks Its Silence

For years, warnings about socialist infiltration of the Democratic Party were dismissed by that same party’s leadership and media allies as right-wing exaggeration. That posture became considerably harder to maintain this past weekend, because the loudest alarms are now coming from inside the Democratic Party’s own house, from people with no incentive whatsoever to help Republicans.

Bill Maher used a monologue on the return of HBO’s “Real Time” to accuse his own party of being, in his words, colonized by the DSA. He referenced the Promise to America pledge, discussed below, and said plainly that his vote is now in play in upcoming elections because of his discontent with the party’s direction. Maher has been building toward this position for months, having first floated his shifting loyalty in an earlier exchange with Vice President JD Vance and later expanding on it in a separate interview.

James Carville, who has spent nearly half a century as a Democratic strategist, was even more direct. Discussing the Michigan Senate primary contest involving Abdul El-Sayed and the Wisconsin governor’s primary contest involving Francesca Hong, Carville warned that far-left candidates winning those races represent a liability for the entire party’s national image heading into the midterms, telling voters bluntly that a primary vote for those candidates is a vote on the image of the whole party, not just a single office. He singled out Hong’s position favoring the abolition, rather than reform, of police departments as, in his words, lunacy of the highest level. In a separate interview on Fox News, Carville went further still, stating flatly that he would leave the Democratic Party entirely if livestreamer and DSA-aligned commentator Hasan Piker becomes a genuine force within it. His exact words were that he is not going to be in the same political party as Piker, and that if Piker becomes a force inside the Democratic Party, Carville is out.

Donna Brazile’s warning, delivered on the same Sunday morning broadcast where she cited the DSA’s primary numbers, was equally blunt. She told Stephanopoulos that the Democratic Party must define itself and avoid getting caught inside what she called a socialist wave popping up, in her words, here, there, and everywhere. Brazile is not a Republican operative manufacturing a talking point. She is a former Democratic National Committee chair telling her own party, on national television, that it is losing control of its own identity.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer added a sharper edge to the same argument. Asked directly whether DSA members should be considered Democrats, Gottheimer said no. They are socialists, not Democrats, he said, and while he has no objection to the DSA organizing as its own separate political movement, he opposes their strategy of trying to influence the Democratic Party from within its own ballot line. That is a sitting Democratic member of Congress describing the dirty break strategy in his own words and rejecting it by name, even if he never used that specific term.

That alarm is not universally shared inside the party. Rep. Mark Pocan, chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, dismissed the countervailing Promise to America pledge to Raw Story as something he had heard essentially nothing about and did not take seriously. That internal disagreement, establishment Democrats sounding genuine alarm while progressive caucus leadership shrugs it off, is itself part of the story, and it suggests the party’s leadership has not yet reached consensus on how seriously to treat the threat its own strategists are describing.

The Moderate Countermove, and Its Real Limits

The most concrete organized response from inside the Democratic Party so far is a pledge called Promise to America, launched by Reps. Tom Suozzi of New York and Adam Gray of California, unveiled at the center-left WelcomeFest conference in late June. Suozzi and Gray are notable signatories because both flipped districts that President Trump won in 2024, meaning both represent the exact kind of swing districts where a national socialist brand association could be most electorally damaging. The pledge’s central line reads simply, “We are capitalist, not socialist,” paired with additional planks declaring “we want safety, not lawlessness” and framing the party as one that should be proud, not ashamed, of the country it seeks to govern.

Fifteen Democrats have signed the pledge as of this writing, ten sitting House members and five candidates, including Suozzi, Gray, Gottheimer, Susie Lee, Don Davis, Vicente Gonzalez, Laura Gillen, Janelle Bynum, and Kristen McDonald Rivet, among others. Ten sitting members out of two hundred thirteen House Democrats is roughly five percent of the caucus, and that number should not be inflated. It is a small, specific bloc of vulnerable, swing-district members drawing a public line. Its significance comes from who is drawing that line, the members with the most direct electoral exposure to the DSA’s growing footprint, not from any claim that a party-wide reckoning has already happened.

Suozzi himself has been explicit about the scale of what he believes needs to happen next, telling Fox News that Promise to America now has ten members of Congress signed on and is working to bring roughly two hundred state and local officials into the effort as well, comparing the DSA’s organizational discipline and influence inside the Democratic Party to the House Freedom Caucus’s influence on the Republican side. That comparison, an insurgent, ideologically rigid minority faction capable of holding outsized leverage over an entire party’s direction, is precisely the dynamic this report has been documenting.

What This Actually Means

What remains, once the noise clears, is a documented, self-described strategy, executed by a disciplined minority faction, treating a major American political party as a vehicle for goals its own literature describes as extending beyond that party, and ultimately independent of it. It is a strategy published in the DSA’s own flagship magazine, debated openly at its own conventions, and now named as a threat by establishment figures inside the party being targeted, not a conspiracy theory assembled from the outside.

The Founders understood that a republic’s survival depends on its structures being strong enough to absorb and dilute factional capture, not on the good faith of any single faction to restrain itself. Madison’s answer in Federalist No. 10 was that an extended republic, with many competing interests, would make it structurally difficult for any single faction to seize total control of the machinery of government. What the dirty break strategy represents is a direct attempt to work around that structural safeguard, not by seizing the federal government outright, but by capturing one of the two major parties that organizes access to it, from the inside, while wearing that party’s name.

Whether that effort succeeds now depends less on Republicans and considerably more on whether the Democratic Party’s own establishment, the Carvilles, the Braziles, the Gottheimers, the Suozzis, has the institutional will to actually confront a faction that has been explicit, for the better part of a decade, that its ultimate loyalty lies elsewhere. Based on this weekend alone, that fight has finally, openly, begun. Whether it produces an actual break, or simply confirms the “dirty stay” as the new permanent status quo, is the fight to watch heading into the 2026 midterms and beyond.

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