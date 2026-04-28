The machinery of federal justice is vast, impersonal, and indifferent to reputation. For the first time in his life, James Comey is standing on the wrong side of the door.

James Comey is not a victim. He is not a martyr. He is not the last honest man in Washington, no matter how many book tours he took to tell you otherwise. He is a former FBI Director who spent four years weaponizing the most powerful law enforcement apparatus in the world against a political opponent, walked away without consequence, and then stood on a North Carolina beach and posted a photograph that a federal grand jury just decided was worth putting him on trial for a second time.

On Tuesday, the Trump Justice Department secured a second indictment against Comey in the Eastern District of North Carolina. The charge stems from a May 2025 Instagram post showing seashells arranged to read “86 47.” He captioned it “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” He deleted it the same day. He told investigators he had no idea the numbers carried a violent connotation. He said it never occurred to him.

James Comey ran the Federal Bureau of Investigation for four years. Before that he spent decades as one of the most senior prosecutors and law enforcement officials in the United States government. He sat in briefings where gang violence was documented in operational detail. He oversaw investigations where street language described acts of lethal violence against human targets. He signed surveillance warrants. He ran counterintelligence operations. He knows what words mean. He has spent his entire professional life choosing them with precision.

The idea that he stumbled across “86 47” on a beach and processed it only as a quaint political expression is not a defense. It is an insult to the intelligence of every American paying attention.

Public performance. Hidden record. The gap between what Comey told America and what his Bureau actually did has never been wider than it is today.

THE RECORD THE MEDIA WILL NOT GIVE YOU

Before a single word is written about seashells, Instagram captions, or First Amendment arguments, the American people deserve a complete accounting of who James Comey actually is and what he actually did with the power this country entrusted to him.

Barack Obama appointed Comey as FBI Director in 2013. He was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in on September 4 of that year. What followed was one of the most consequential and consequentially corrupt tenures in the Bureau’s modern history.

In July 2016, Comey stood before the cameras and announced that Hillary Clinton had been reckless with classified information on a private email server but that no reasonable prosecutor would bring charges. He was not the prosecutor. That determination was not his to make under the law, under Justice Department protocol, or under any legitimate reading of his authority as FBI Director. He made it anyway. Then, eleven days before the 2016 presidential election, he sent a letter to Congress announcing he was reopening the investigation. The political damage was immediate and severe. Democrats spent years blaming that letter for costing Clinton the White House.

One month after clearing Clinton, the FBI under Comey’s direct leadership opened Crossfire Hurricane, a full counterintelligence investigation into the Trump presidential campaign. The investigation launched on July 31, 2016, based on raw, unanalyzed, and unverified intelligence. Comey personally signed the initial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant targeting Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Those warrants were later found by the Inspector General to contain seventeen separate errors and omissions. Exculpatory information was altered. At least one FBI attorney was later convicted of falsifying evidence submitted to the FISA court.

The Durham Report, released in May 2023 after a four-year special counsel investigation, concluded that Crossfire Hurricane was opened without actual evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Durham further found that the FBI failed to act on clear intelligence indicating that the entire investigation had been seeded by operatives working for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. The Bureau, Durham wrote, applied a drastically different standard to the Trump investigation than it applied to the Clinton email matter running simultaneously.

Trump fired Comey on May 9, 2017. Shortly thereafter, Comey arranged through his friend Daniel Richman, a Columbia Law School professor, to leak a personal memo to the New York Times. The memo recounted a private Oval Office conversation with the President. Comey admitted under oath that he leaked the memo deliberately, specifically to trigger the appointment of a special counsel investigation. It worked. Robert Mueller was appointed within days.

That is the institutional record. That is the man now asking a federal court to believe he innocently photographed a seashell formation.

The first indictment collapsed on a procedural technicality. The second one will not have that luxury.

THE FIRST INDICTMENT AND HOW THE GOVERNMENT LOST IT

The Trump Justice Department first moved against Comey on September 25, 2025, indicting him in the Eastern District of Virginia on two counts. The first count charged him with making a false statement to Congress. The second charged him with obstruction of a congressional proceeding. Both charges stemmed from his September 30, 2020 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which he denied under oath that he had authorized anonymous leaks to the Wall Street Journal regarding an October 2016 article about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign. Senator Ted Cruz had pressed Comey on contradictions between that testimony and statements made by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Comey denied any knowledge. McCabe said otherwise.

The indictment came down just before the five-year statute of limitations expired. Comey pleaded not guilty. His legal team argued the charges were baseless, that the questions were ambiguous, and that his prosecution was driven by personal spite rather than prosecutorial merit.

The case collapsed in November 2025. Federal Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled that Lindsey Halligan, the interim U.S. Attorney who had secured the indictment, had been unlawfully appointed in violation of the Constitution’s Appointments Clause. The judge wrote that all actions flowing from Halligan’s defective appointment were unlawful exercises of executive power and were set aside. The case against Comey and a parallel case against New York Attorney General Letitia James were both dismissed on the same grounds.

The Justice Department appealed. Halligan left her post in January. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who took over from Pam Bondi, began rebuilding the accountability infrastructure the administration views as unfinished business. Tuesday’s indictment is not a retreat. It is a second offensive.

He said he found it. He said he didn't know what it meant. He said he took it down out of sensitivity. A former FBI Director said all three of those things about a photograph he posted of seashells reading "86 47." The jury will decide which of those things they believe.

WHAT COMEY POSTED, WHAT HE KNEW AND WHAT THE DELETION ACTUALLY TELLS YOU

On a spring day in May 2025, James Comey walked on a beach in North Carolina near his beach house and posted a photograph to Instagram. The image showed seashells arranged in the sand to spell out the numbers “86 47”. He captioned it “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” He deleted it hours later. In his follow-up statement he wrote that he assumed the shells represented a political message but that he did not realize some people associate those numbers with violence. He said it never occurred to him.

Read that statement with the precision it deserves. He did not say he had no idea what the numbers meant. He did not claim he saw a random numerical arrangement with zero political or cultural context. He explicitly acknowledged he understood it as a political message directed at a specific person holding a specific office. What he denied was the violent interpretation. That is a very narrow and very carefully worded claim. It is not an assertion of innocence. It is a legal positioning statement crafted by a man who knows exactly how these things are adjudicated.

Now look at the sequence of events as an investigator would. Comey did not delete the post before anyone noticed it. He did not wake up that evening, reconsider, and quietly remove it out of an abundance of caution. He deleted it after the administration erupted publicly, after then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced on social media that he had called for the assassination of the president, after the Secret Service announced it was investigating, and after the political firestorm became impossible to ignore. The deletion came after the roof caved in. That sequence matters enormously.

A man who genuinely had no idea his post carried a threatening interpretation does not respond to being told so with a carefully calibrated non-denial denial. He responds with immediate, unambiguous horror. He does not say “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence.” He says “I would never threaten the President of the United States and I am appalled that anyone interpreted it that way.” Those are two completely different responses and Comey, a man who has testified before Congress, who has been deposed, who has given hundreds of hours of public testimony, chose his words with full awareness of what he was and was not admitting.

The deletion is not evidence of innocent intent. It is evidence of damage control by a sophisticated legal mind who understood exactly what exposure he had created.

Gang enforcement. Wiretap transcripts. Surveillance operations. This is the world James Comey ran for four years. The claim that "86" meant nothing violent to him does not survive contact with that record.

THE FBI BACKGROUND THAT DESTROYS HIS DEFENSE

Here is the argument that closes the door completely on James Comey’s claim that he did not understand the threatening connotation of “86 47,” and it is an argument that virtually no one in the mainstream media is making today.

One of the FBI’s primary institutional missions, one of the core functions of the organization James Comey led for four years, is the investigation of gangs and gang violence. The Bureau runs gang task forces in every major American city. It coordinates with local law enforcement on MS-13, the Bloods, the Crips, and dozens of other violent criminal organizations operating across state lines. Federal gang prosecutions generate thousands of pages of wiretap transcripts, informant debriefs, surveillance records, and case documentation every single year.

In that documentation, in those transcripts, in those debriefs, the word “86” appears regularly. Not as restaurant slang. Not as a polite political expression meaning “vote someone out of office.” It appears as street-level operational language for eliminating a target. For making someone gone. Permanently. The FBI documents that language because the FBI investigates the violence that follows when that language is used about a human being.

James Comey sat in briefings where that language appeared in evidence. He oversaw cases where “86” described planned acts of lethal violence. He ran an organization that built prosecutions around exactly that terminology in exactly that context. The notion that he encountered “86 47” on a beach and his professional brain did not immediately register the full weight of what those numbers convey when applied to a specific named human target is not a credible claim for a retired postal worker. For the former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation it is an argument that should not survive contact with a jury.

Under the Supreme Court’s 2023 Counterman v. Colorado standard, the government must prove that Comey subjectively understood his communication would be perceived as threatening. Not that a reasonable person would find it threatening. Not that it carries threatening connotations in certain contexts. That Comey himself consciously disregarded a substantial risk that his post would be taken as a threat. His defense strategy depends entirely on establishing that he lacked that subjective awareness.

His professional record makes that defense structurally impossible. The more elite his background, the more extensive his operational knowledge, the harder it becomes to hide behind “it never occurred to me.” Every year he spent at the FBI, every gang case his Bureau prosecuted, every wiretap transcript his agents documented, is evidence bearing directly on what he subjectively knew when he saw those numbers and decided to share them with the world.

The entire case turns on one question the government has not yet answered publicly. Did Comey find those shells, or did he place them? The answer changes everything.

THE QUESTION THE PROSECUTION NEEDS TO ANSWER

There is one factual question at the center of this case that will determine whether the government wins or loses, and it is a question the mainstream media has almost entirely ignored.

Did James Comey arrange those shells himself, or did he find them already arranged on the beach?

His account is that he found them. He told Secret Service investigators he came across the formation during a walk near his North Carolina beach house. If that account holds and the government cannot disprove it, his defense gains significant traction. The creative act, the deliberate arrangement of those specific numbers as a specific message, was not his. He was photographing found political art, his attorneys will argue, and his subjective intent at the moment he pressed the button on his phone becomes considerably harder for prosecutors to establish beyond a reasonable doubt.

But here is what serious analysts should be asking. Todd Blanche is not a reckless prosecutor. He is a seasoned trial attorney who understands what a second failed prosecution of James Comey would do to this administration’s credibility and to the broader accountability narrative it has built. A loss here does not just mean acquittal. It becomes the defining story for the political opposition for the next two years. Blanche knows that. He has known it since before the ink dried on the first indictment.

Sophisticated prosecutors with that much riding on the outcome do not bring a second indictment against a former FBI Director, after watching the first one collapse on a procedural technicality, without believing they have something the public has not yet seen.

The indictment was filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina. That venue choice is not administrative convenience. Prosecutors choose venue deliberately in cases of this magnitude. They filed in the district where Comey’s beach house sits because that is where the conduct occurred and because they believe they can build a factual record there. That means location-specific evidence. Potentially surveillance footage from nearby properties. Cell phone metadata showing exactly how long Comey was stationary at that location before the photograph was taken. Geolocation precision embedded in the image file itself. Records of any communications before or after the post went up.

If Comey arranged those shells and photographed them, he did it with a smartphone in a world saturated with digital forensic data. The question of what federal investigators found during a year-long investigation before bringing this indictment has not been answered publicly. But the decision to move forward is itself a signal. The government believes the “I just found it” defense is about to meet evidence it cannot explain away.

Two Comeys. Two courtrooms. One afternoon. The accountability reckoning this administration has been building since January 2025 is no longer abstract.

THE DAUGHTER, THE COURTROOM AND THE LARGER WAR

Tuesday delivered one more detail that cannot be ignored. The same afternoon Comey was indicted, a federal judge in New York ruled that his daughter Maurene, a former SDNY prosecutor fired last July without explanation, can proceed with her wrongful termination lawsuit against the Justice Department. Maurene Comey spent nearly a decade as one of the most respected career prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. She led the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein. She won the conviction of Sean Combs on prostitution-related charges. She was fired the following month. When she asked the interim U.S. Attorney for the basis of her termination he told her only that it came from Washington and that he could not say anything more.

She has alleged in court filings that she was terminated solely because of her father’s last name and her perceived political affiliation. A federal judge ruled Tuesday that her constitutional claims fall outside the administrative process and belong in federal court. The case moves forward.

Two Comeys in two separate federal courtrooms on the same afternoon. The administration has made clear it views this family as an ongoing front in the accountability reckoning it believes the last administration was never willing to pursue.

Madison did not write Federalist No. 51 for angels. He wrote it for men like James Comey. The architecture of constitutional accountability was built precisely because power without constraint will always, eventually, be abused.

WHAT FEDERALIST NO. 51 ACTUALLY MEANS

James Madison wrote in Federalist No. 51 that if men were angels, no government would be necessary. The entire architecture of the Constitution, its separation of powers, its bicameral legislature, its independent judiciary, its constraints on every branch of federal authority, rests on a single foundational assumption. Men are not angels. Power without accountability will be abused. The structure of government must be designed to restrain ambition by setting it in opposition to itself.

James Comey spent his career invoking the language of institutional integrity while systematically exempting himself from its demands. He cleared a presidential candidate using authority he did not have. He opened a counterintelligence investigation into her opponent on a predicate the Durham Report described as wholly inadequate. He signed surveillance warrants later found to contain fabricated evidence. He leaked a private presidential communication to manufacture a special counsel investigation. He testified before Congress and denied things his own deputy contradicted under oath.

And then he walked onto a North Carolina beach and posted a photograph.

The machinery of federal law enforcement that Comey helped shape, direct, and in critical moments corrupt for political purposes is now the machinery processing his second indictment. His attorneys will argue selective prosecution. They will argue First Amendment protection. They will argue that the government cannot meet the Counterman standard. They may be right about the legal bar. They cannot be right about the record.

James Comey is not being prosecuted because Donald Trump dislikes him, though Trump undeniably does. He is being prosecuted because a federal grand jury looked at the totality of what he posted, who he is, what he knows, and how he responded when the world noticed, and decided the question deserves an answer in open court.

The Constitution was built for exactly this moment. Not to protect powerful men from accountability. To ensure that accountability reaches them the same way it reaches everyone else.

James Comey spent a career telling America that was the standard. It is time to find out if he meant it.

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