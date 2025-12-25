George Washington celebrating Christmas at Mount Vernon - a time of family, reflection, and gratitude in the founding era.

America’s Moral Foundations at Christmas: An Overview of Faith, Virtue, and Liberty

Christmas 2025 arrives amid ongoing challenges to the American Republic. The past month highlighted both advances in defending sovereignty and persistent pressures on the principles of self-governance. From decisive actions against foreign interference in U.S. speech to continued cultural shifts away from traditional moral standards, December reflected the tension between renewal and erosion.

This Founders’ Report examines the connection between faith, virtue, and liberty through the lens of Christmas in the founding era. The holiday provides more than seasonal reflection. It offers insight into how the Founders viewed moral order as the bedrock of freedom.

The founding generation did not establish a theocracy or national church. They rejected religious tests for office and prohibited Congress from laws respecting establishment of religion. Yet they shared a common understanding: republican government requires citizens capable of self-restraint, and prevailing religious traditions supplied the moral framework for that restraint.

George Washington described religion and morality as “indispensable supports” for political prosperity in his Farewell Address. John Adams stated the Constitution was designed only for a moral and religious people. Benjamin Franklin called for prayer at the Constitutional Convention, arguing divine favor blesses virtuous societies. Even Thomas Jefferson praised the moral teachings of Jesus while defending strict separation of church and state.

The Founders celebrated Christmas in varied ways, from Washington’s family gatherings and military resolve to Jefferson’s emphasis on mirth and family bonds. These observances reflected a cultural consensus on basic virtues, gratitude, charity, responsibility, drawn largely from Christian tradition.

Today that consensus faces deliberate challenge. Cultural trends promote relativism over objective moral standards. Public institutions increasingly marginalize religious perspectives. Global influences export standards that conflict with traditional American values. The result weakens the internal checks the Founders believed necessary for liberty to endure.

This report explores Christmas celebrations among the Founders, their views on faith’s role in virtue, modern erosion of those foundations, a historical parallel in the Alien and Sedition crisis, and practical steps for renewal. The analysis draws from primary sources to separate historical reality from modern revisionism.

The Founders navigated religious diversity while maintaining shared moral reference points. They protected belief without privileging denominations. Renewal today requires similar balance: robust defense of religious liberty combined with cultural recommitment to the virtues that sustain freedom.

Christmas reminds us renewal begins small. Light entered darkness through humble means. Moral and civic restoration follows the same pattern, individual choices, family priorities, community action.

The Republic’s future depends on recovering the understanding that liberty and virtue walk together. The Founders’ experience shows this recovery remains possible when citizens choose principle over convenience.

This Christmas, reflect on the moral order that made America exceptional. Recommit to the virtues that preserve it.

The Founders’ diverse views on faith united in recognizing moral virtue as essential to liberty.

Christmas Celebrations in the Founding Era

Christmas in colonial America and the early Republic varied by region, denomination, and personal inclination. The holiday carried deep cultural significance for the founding generation. It served as a time for family, reflection on divine blessings, and communal joy. The Founders’ observances reveal individuals shaped by religious tradition who valued the season’s emphasis on gratitude and moral renewal, even as they championed complete religious liberty.

Regional differences reflected America’s diverse religious landscape. In Puritan New England, Christmas faced suspicion or outright prohibition for much of the colonial period. Puritans viewed December 25 celebrations as unbiblical and tied to Catholic or pagan origins. Massachusetts banned the holiday from 1659 to 1681, fining those who observed it with feasting or work abstention. This attitude softened by the mid-18th century as Anglican, German, and Dutch influences grew. By the founding era, many New Englanders marked the day quietly with church services, family meals, and reflection, though without elaborate festivities.

The middle colonies offered greater variety. Pennsylvania’s German settlers brought traditions like Christmas trees and gift-giving. Philadelphia’s mix of Quakers, Lutherans, and Anglicans created tolerant observance. Benjamin Franklin noted seasonal cheer in his almanacs, blending practical advice with holiday acknowledgment.

Southern colonies embraced more festive customs. Virginia planters hosted grand gatherings lasting days. George Washington at Mount Vernon organized fox hunts at dawn, lavish dinners with roasted meats, plum pudding, and eggnog, music, dancing, and fireworks. Guests often stayed through the Twelve Days until Epiphany. Washington recorded generous hospitality in diaries, providing gifts to children and bonuses to workers.

Thomas Jefferson followed similar patterns at Monticello. He described Christmas in youth as filled with mirth and jollity. As president, Jefferson continued White House traditions with music and feasting. His grandchildren recalled collecting greenery for decorations and enjoying special treats. Jefferson appreciated the day’s emphasis on family bonds and charity.

John Adams in Massachusetts observed Christmas with church attendance and family reflection. Abigail Adams wrote letters describing preparations and children’s joy at small gifts. James Madison maintained festive customs during his presidency.

Perhaps the most famous founding-era Christmas belongs to George Washington in 1776. On Christmas night, he led Continental Army forces across the icy Delaware River for a surprise attack on Hessian troops at Trenton. The victory reversed Revolutionary fortunes and showcased Washington’s resolve amid hardship.

These observances shared common elements despite differences. The Founders viewed Christmas as acknowledgment of higher blessings on the American cause. Washington frequently referenced Providence guiding the Revolution. Jefferson hosted worship services in the Capitol. Adams and Franklin saw religious sentiment strengthening public virtue.

The holiday reinforced values the Founders prized: gratitude, generosity, family stability, and hope amid trial. Celebrations emphasized community over commerce. Gifts remained modest. Focus stayed on relationships and reflection.

This approach aligned with religious liberty principles. No national mandate compelled observance. Virginia disestablished the Anglican Church. Massachusetts ended tax support for Congregational churches. The First Amendment prohibited Congress from establishing religion or prohibiting free exercise. Christmas remained voluntary, protected rather than imposed.

The Founders rejected European models of state churches with legally enforced holidays. They witnessed how coerced observance bred hypocrisy. Separation protected faith from government corruption and government from religious factionalism.

Yet they welcomed Christmas’s cultural role in promoting virtues essential for republican citizenship. Charity, reflection, and communal bonds strengthened social fabric. The season reminded citizens of duties beyond self-interest.

By the early Republic, Christmas gained broader acceptance. Congress met on December 25 until mid-century reforms. Presidents issued no official proclamations until later. Still, the holiday reinforced moral lessons: gratitude to higher power, generosity to others, resilience in adversity.

Understanding these celebrations matters today. They reveal Founders who navigated faith personally while building a nation on liberty. They celebrated Christmas as natural expression of values sustaining freedom, not political mandate.

Regional diversity foreshadowed the constitutional framework. Protected practice without preference allowed varied observance while maintaining shared ethical reference points.

As we examine the Founders’ broader views on faith’s role in virtue, this seasonal context shows why they considered moral order indispensable to the American experiment.

Washington’s Christmas night 1776 Delaware crossing - resolve and providence in action.

The Founders’ Views on Faith and Moral Virtue

The founding generation held diverse personal beliefs about religion and Christianity. Yet they shared a common conviction. Republican government demands citizens who govern themselves through internal moral restraints. Prevailing religious traditions supplied the most reliable source for those restraints in their time.

George Washington exemplified this practical approach. He attended church services regularly and served as a vestryman in his parish. His writings and speeches frequently referenced “Providence” guiding the American cause. In his Farewell Address, Washington declared religion and morality “indispensable supports” for political prosperity. He warned that national morality could not prevail “in exclusion of religious principle.” Washington believed patriotism and faith reinforced each other. He issued thanksgiving proclamations encouraging gratitude to God while respecting individual conscience.

John Adams expressed the view most directly. In a letter to Massachusetts militia officers, he wrote that the Constitution was made “only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Adams, raised Congregationalist and later Unitarian, saw religious tradition as cultivating the self-restraint needed for republican government. He defended religious liberty while arguing that public virtue drew strength from teachings on justice, charity, and duty.

Benjamin Franklin, often labeled a Deist, called for prayer at the Constitutional Convention in 1787. He argued that societies prosper under divine favor and that the Revolution’s success proved God’s intervention. Franklin praised religious systems for promoting moral behavior better than any alternative. He funded churches and supported missionary work, viewing faith as a practical force for social good.

Thomas Jefferson presents a more complex picture. He rejected orthodox doctrines like the Trinity and miracles, creating his own edited version of the Gospels focused on Jesus’ moral teachings. Yet Jefferson admired those teachings as “the most perfect and sublime that has ever been presented to man.” He hosted Christian worship services in the Capitol and supported religious education initiatives. Jefferson signed federal bills funding missionaries to Native Americans. His Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom protected belief while assuming a society rooted in basic moral consensus.

James Madison, architect of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, defended absolute religious liberty. He opposed tax support for churches and any government preference. Madison believed coerced faith lost authenticity. Still, he acknowledged religion’s role in fostering virtue. In his Memorial and Remonstrance, he argued that religious duty precedes civil claims, implying faith strengthens civic responsibility.

Other Founders echoed these themes. John Jay, first Chief Justice, wrote that Providence gave America its religious heritage and urged preferring those who shared it for leadership roles. Patrick Henry advocated Bible distribution, believing it taught principles of freedom. Samuel Adams called religion “the great basis of public and private happiness.”

This consensus crossed theological lines. Less orthodox figures like Franklin and Jefferson valued religion’s practical effects on behavior. More traditional believers like Jay and Henry saw divine truth in Scripture. All agreed that republican government demanded internal moral controls beyond external laws. Religious tradition supplied those controls through teachings on personal responsibility, honesty, charity, and justice.

The Founders rejected European models of state-established religion. They witnessed how coerced faith bred hypocrisy and persecution. The First Amendment prohibited Congress from making laws respecting establishment of religion or prohibiting free exercise. This protected churches from government interference and government from religious factionalism.

Yet they never envisioned a public square stripped of moral reference points derived from faith. Washington prayed publicly. Congress appointed chaplains. Thanksgiving proclamations invoked God. The Northwest Ordinance encouraged religion alongside education for good government.

This approach reflected practical wisdom. The Founders knew human nature’s flaws. Ambition, greed, and power lust threaten liberty without internal checks. Laws alone cannot restrain vice. Virtue must come from within, cultivated by family, community, and religious instruction.

Prevailing traditions provided that cultivation. Their emphasis on individual dignity before a higher power supported unalienable rights. Teachings on forgiveness and charity tempered harsh self-interest. The Golden Rule encouraged civic cooperation. Sabbath observance promoted reflection and family stability.

The Founders saw these effects in colonial society. Churches served as centers of education, charity, and moral instruction. Ministers preached civic duty alongside spiritual truth. This religious infrastructure produced citizens capable of self-rule.

Modern revisionism often portrays the Founders as secular rationalists hostile to faith. Primary records contradict this. They built safeguards against theocracy while assuming a cultural consensus on basic virtues shaped by religious tradition. They protected belief precisely because they valued its fruits for liberty.

This balance explains their Christmas observances. The holiday reinforced virtues they prized: gratitude to higher power, generosity to others, and hope amid hardship. Washington crossed the Delaware trusting Providence. Jefferson hosted family celebrations teaching moral lessons. All drew strength from the season’s message of light overcoming darkness.

Today that message remains vital. When cultural forces erode traditional ethics, the moral foundations of liberty weaken. Self-governance requires self-control. Virtue requires cultivation. The Founders knew religious tradition excelled at both in their era.

As we examine modern erosion of these foundations, the founding generation’s consensus offers guidance. Moral order and freedom walk together, not in opposition.

Benjamin Franklin calls for prayer at the Constitutional Convention - recognizing higher guidance for virtuous governance.

Modern Erosion of America’s Moral Foundations

The Founders assumed a citizenry capable of self-restraint through shared moral standards. They believed prevailing religious traditions provided the most effective framework for cultivating those standards in their era. Today, that assumption faces sustained challenge. Cultural, institutional, and legal trends actively erode the objective moral order the Founders viewed as essential to liberty.

This erosion appears across society. Public education often prioritizes relativism over absolute principles. Curricula teach that truth and virtue depend on individual perspective rather than transcendent standards. Historical references to religion’s role in American founding face removal or reframing as oppressive. Students graduate less familiar with the ethical heritage that shaped concepts like unalienable rights and human dignity.

Cultural institutions reinforce the shift. Entertainment media routinely portrays traditional values as outdated or harmful. Family structures weaken under policies and messaging that elevate personal autonomy above responsibility. Charitable giving and community involvement decline alongside falling religious affiliation. Studies show religious “nones” now exceed a quarter of Americans, with sharp increases among younger generations.

Legal developments accelerate the trend. Conscience protections for believers narrow in scope. Healthcare providers, business owners, and organizations face lawsuits or penalties for adhering to convictions on life, marriage, and family. Public displays of religious symbols meet resistance in government spaces. Prayer at civic events draws legal challenges. These actions create chilling effects where individuals and groups self-censor to avoid conflict.

Global influences add pressure. International bodies and NGOs promote frameworks labeling traditional teachings on sexuality, gender, and family as discriminatory. U.S. companies adopt these standards to maintain overseas markets, applying them domestically. Recent visa bans on foreign censors highlight the threat, but activist groups continue similar efforts through private channels.

The consequences extend beyond culture. When shared moral consensus frays, trust in institutions declines. Crime rises in communities lacking common ethical norms. Political discourse coarsens without agreed boundaries on truth and decency. Government expands to regulate behavior once governed internally, encroaching on liberties the Founders sought to protect.

This pattern contradicts the Founders’ vision. They rejected state-enforced religion because they valued authentic faith’s moral fruits. Washington warned against supposing morality could prevail without religious principle. Adams insisted the Constitution suited only a moral and religious people. Franklin argued divine favor blesses virtuous societies. Jefferson praised moral systems that promote human happiness.

Modern erosion reverses these priorities. Policies increasingly treat religious conviction as obstacle rather than asset. Corporate diversity programs often exclude or penalize traditional views. Social media platforms, under advertiser and activist pressure, throttle content expressing perspectives rooted in faith.

The result proves the Founders’ warnings accurate. Without widespread virtue, liberty becomes license. Government grows to restrain behavior once checked internally. Rights clash without agreed moral limits. The Republic fragments along competing interests.

Christmas itself faces cultural diminishment. Public greetings shift from specific holiday wishes to generic phrases. Nativity scenes disappear from government property. Commercialization crowds out spiritual meaning. These changes reflect broader discomfort with religion’s public role.

Yet the erosion remains incomplete. Millions of Americans continue practicing faith and transmitting it to children. Churches serve as centers of charity and community. Homeschooling and private education grow as parents seek moral grounding. Revival movements emerge in unexpected places.

The Founders’ experience offers guidance. They navigated religious diversity while maintaining cultural consensus on basic virtues. They protected belief without privileging denominations. Modern renewal requires similar balance: robust defense of religious liberty combined with cultural recommitment to the virtues that sustain freedom.

The Christmas story provides the ultimate counter to despair. Light entered darkness not through force, but through humble birth. Renewal begins the same way: individual hearts, families, communities recommitting to principle.

As we examine a historical parallel to modern threats, the founding generation’s resilience reminds us erosion can reverse when citizens choose moral strength over convenience.

Modern erosion of the moral foundations the Founders built upon - a call for renewal.

Historical Parallel - The Alien and Sedition Crisis and Threats to Speech

The Founders’ commitment to liberty and moral virtue faced early tests in the young Republic. The Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798 provide a clear historical parallel to modern pressures on free expression and conscience. This episode shows how quickly power can turn against founding principles, and how principled resistance restored balance.

In 1798, with tensions rising against France, the Federalist-controlled Congress passed four laws. The Alien Acts extended naturalization periods and gave the president authority to deport foreigners deemed dangerous. The Sedition Act criminalized “false, scandalous, and malicious” writings against the government, Congress, or president. Critics faced fines and imprisonment for speech bringing officials into “contempt or disrepute.”

Federalists justified the measures as national security needs. They feared French immigrants and Democratic-Republican newspapers stirring division. Prosecutors targeted editors printing criticism of President John Adams or Federalist policies. Convictions followed quickly, including prominent journalists and a congressman.

The acts contradicted First Amendment protections. They imposed viewpoint-based restrictions on speech and press. Religious minorities, including Catholic immigrants, felt particular threat from the Alien provisions. The laws effectively favored one party over another.

Thomas Jefferson and James Madison led the opposition. They drafted the Kentucky and Virginia Resolutions from retirement. These documents asserted states’ rights to judge federal overreach and declared the acts unconstitutional. Jefferson’s Kentucky Resolution argued the federal government held only delegated powers, and speech restrictions exceeded those limits. Madison’s Virginia version emphasized interposition to protect citizens from unconstitutional laws.

The resolutions introduced concepts later debated intensely. More importantly, they rallied public opinion against the acts. Newspapers reprinted them widely. Citizens petitioned for repeal. The crisis contributed to Federalist defeat in 1800.

Jefferson’s election brought swift change. He pardoned those convicted under the Sedition Act and allowed it to expire. The Alien Acts fell into disuse. The episode demonstrated the Constitution’s resilience when citizens and leaders defend its principles.

This historical parallel illuminates modern challenges. Today’s threats often come through private or indirect channels rather than direct laws. Tech platforms, under regulatory pressure, suppress speech the government cannot touch directly. NGOs and activists label traditional or conservative views “harmful” to justify deplatforming. Conscience protections face erosion through civil lawsuits and administrative rules.

Like the Sedition Act, these efforts create chilling effects. Speakers self-censor to avoid professional or social consequences. Religious organizations adjust teachings to avoid conflict. The result mirrors 1798: viewpoint discrimination under color of safety or civility.

The Founders’ response offers guidance. Jefferson and Madison appealed to constitutional principles and public judgment. They built coalitions across states. They trusted citizens to recognize overreach and demand correction.

Modern citizens can follow this model. Support laws protecting conscience and speech. Elect leaders committed to First Amendment vigor. Build parallel institutions — alternative platforms, faith-based education, community networks — that preserve open discourse without state dependence.

The Alien and Sedition crisis proved temporary because citizens refused silence. The Republic corrected course through elections and principle. Today’s threats require similar resolve.

Christmas reminds us renewal begins with light piercing darkness. The Founders overcame early overreach through commitment to liberty. We inherit that legacy.

As we turn to a path forward, their example shows moral and civic renewal remains possible when citizens choose principle over convenience.

Renewing moral foundations begins at home - families passing on virtue and liberty.

Path Forward - Renewing America’s Moral Foundations

The Founders left a practical blueprint for preserving liberty. They understood that freedom thrives when citizens cultivate internal virtue through shared moral standards. Renewal requires deliberate action at every level — personal, family, community, state, and national. The Christmas season offers an ideal starting point for reflection and recommitment.

Begin with the individual. Personal renewal forms the bedrock. Establish habits that build moral strength: regular reflection on principles, study of history and ethics, and conscious choices aligning with truth and responsibility. The Founders drew resolve from personal conviction amid trials. Washington faced Valley Forge winters with steadfast duty. Modern citizens confront different pressures — cultural relativism, digital distraction, competing demands — but the remedy remains consistent. Limit influences that erode character. Prioritize time for contemplation and growth.

Families serve as the primary transmission point. Parents bear chief responsibility for moral formation. Teach children the stories and principles that shaped America. Discuss concepts like unalienable rights, self-governance, and civic duty. Celebrate holidays intentionally, focusing on gratitude, generosity, and family bonds over materialism. Homeschooling and private education grow for good reason. They allow parents to instill values schools increasingly sideline.

Communities amplify these efforts. Local groups provide support and accountability. Churches, civic organizations, and neighborhood associations remain vital for charity and mutual aid. Join or form study groups exploring founding documents and ethical traditions. Participate in service projects — food drives, mentoring, community support — that embody practical virtue. The Founders saw voluntary associations as buffers against centralized power.

State-level action protects space for renewal. Support laws defending conscience rights and religious liberty. Advocate for education choice through vouchers, tax credits, or charter options. Push removal of curriculum promoting relativism or hostility to traditional values. States like Florida and Texas lead with parental rights measures. Others must follow to preserve local control over moral education.

National policy reinforces these foundations. Elect leaders committed to constitutional limits and First Amendment vigor. Demand enforcement against overreach that penalizes conscience. Support judicial nominees who interpret the Constitution as written. Restore tax policies favoring families and charitable giving. End subsidies for institutions attacking traditional values.

Parallel institutions offer defense and advancement. Build alternatives when mainstream ones fail. Support independent schools, media, and platforms that uphold open discourse and moral clarity. Create networks for homeschool resources and civic education. The Founders formed committees of correspondence during crisis. Modern equivalents — email lists, local assemblies, online communities — coordinate resistance and renewal.

Cultural engagement carries equal weight. Boycott companies punishing conscience or promoting relativism. Support creators and businesses aligning with principle. Write letters to editors, school boards, and representatives. Speak truth in everyday conversations. The Founders used pamphlets and public discourse to shift opinion. Today’s tools multiply reach exponentially.

Practical steps provide immediate progress:

Personal: Set aside daily time for reflection on founding principles and ethical growth.

Family: Establish traditions teaching responsibility, gratitude, and civic duty.

Community: Join or start groups focused on service, education, or constitutional study.

State: Contact legislators supporting conscience protections and education choice.

National: Back candidates and organizations defending foundational liberties.

Renewal requires no elite permission. It begins where the Founders started — citizens choosing principle over convenience, responsibility over indulgence.

The erosion occurred gradually through small compromises. Reversal follows the same path: consistent choices compounding over time.

Christmas models the strategy. Renewal began not with armies or mandates, but a child born in obscurity. Moral and civic restoration follows similar humble beginnings — individual commitments spreading outward.

The Republic’s future depends on recovering the understanding that liberty requires moral order. The Founders’ experience proves this recovery possible when citizens act with resolve.

The choice remains ours. Renewal awaits those willing to begin.

Christmas light in darkness - hope for renewing America’s moral and liberty foundations.

Closing Reflection

Christmas 2025 challenges every American who values liberty. The Founders built the Republic on unalienable rights and the understanding that freedom requires citizens who govern themselves through moral principle. They celebrated Christmas as a time to acknowledge higher blessings and reinforce virtues like gratitude, charity, and responsibility.

Today those virtues face deliberate erosion. Cultural relativism, institutional pressures, and global influences weaken the shared moral standards the Founders believed necessary for self-governance. When internal restraints fade, external controls expand. Liberty suffers.

Yet the Christmas story declares enduring hope. Light entered darkness through humble means. Renewal follows the same pattern. It begins with individual choices to prioritize principle. It spreads through families teaching responsibility and truth. It strengthens in communities living mutual aid and civic duty. It endures when citizens demand leaders who respect constitutional limits.

The Founders overcame greater threats through resolve grounded in moral clarity. Washington trusted higher guidance at Valley Forge. Jefferson defended conscience against overreach. Adams insisted morality undergirds self-rule. Their example calls us to similar commitment.

This Christmas, reject complacency. Reflect on the moral order that made America exceptional. Recommit to the virtues that preserve it. Share the insight with others. Build the habits and institutions that transmit principle to the next generation.

The Republic belongs to those who refuse to let it fade. The story continues because citizens choose to uphold the flame.

Merry Christmas. May the season renew our dedication to the cause of liberty.

The Republic depends on citizens who refuse to look away. Truth shared boldly pierces the darkness — and virtue renewed secures our future. Take action below, Share this report, make a one-time donation, or comment and join the conversation. Share

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Sources:

• Mount Vernon: George Washington at Christmas

• Monticello: Christmas at Monticello

• WallBuilders: The Founding Fathers on Jesus, Christianity and the Bible

• Fraunces Tavern Museum: Christmas in Colonial America

• Library of Congress: Federalist Papers (No. 11, No. 48, No. 84)

• Yale Law School Avalon Project: Washington’s Farewell Address

• Founders Online: John Adams to Massachusetts Militia

• Teaching American History: Franklin’s Call for Prayer at the Constitutional Convention

• Monticello: Jefferson’s Moral Teachings of Jesus

• Library of Congress: Kentucky and Virginia Resolutions