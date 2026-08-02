Nine thirty-six this morning, eastern time. President Trump announced he was canceling planned strikes on Iran, contingent on a deal getting done fast. Progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz factored into the call. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly pushed hard for de-escalation in the hours before. Iranian state media offered no confirmation that Tehran requested any of it, no sign Tehran shifted position on the strait, nothing (CNN, August 2, 2026).

Patriots, pay attention to that gap. Forty-eight hours earlier, two administration officials told CNN strikes were coming as soon as this weekend. Trump told his Cabinet Friday, “we will be hitting them very hard,” predicting Tehran would eventually break. Central Command had two options ready: a two-week bombardment of missile sites, or a strike campaign against Iranian energy infrastructure. Sunday morning arrives, both options shelved, no Iranian commitment on the record to justify the reversal.

Nobody should mistake this for weakness. Trump has spent five months proving he will use overwhelming force the second Iran forces his hand, and Tehran knows it. What America is witnessing is a president refusing to get stampeded into a fight on somebody else’s terms, holding maximum pressure in reserve rather than spending it on a strike that diplomacy might overtake within days. That instinct, patience backed by demonstrated firepower, is exactly what peace through strength looks like in practice. Iran is the party that keeps forcing this cycle. Iran is the party America should be watching closest.

Five Months Inside A War Iran Keeps Restarting

Operation Epic Fury opened February 28. Joint American and Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on day one, a strike that should have ended any illusion in Tehran about what defiance of American power costs. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, got installed as successor eight days later, chosen by an Assembly of Experts that Israel had already bombed once trying to prevent that exact outcome. Trump gave Fox News his read on the new leader in plain terms: “I don’t believe he can live in peace.” He was right to say it out loud.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping within days of the war’s start, choking tanker traffic and driving Brent crude toward a hundred and twenty dollars a barrel, a disruption the International Energy Agency called the largest supply shock in the history of the global oil market. A two-week ceasefire followed on April 7, tied to a promised reopening of the strait, but Tehran’s compliance proved partial and temporary, and the waterway stayed a flashpoint through the summer. A June memorandum of understanding bought another pause, built on sixty days of talks over the nuclear program, control of Hormuz, and frozen Iranian assets. By July 8, at the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump called that ceasefire over, describing Iran’s leadership in blunt terms while still agreeing to keep a channel open. Strikes resumed. Iran attempted a strike on American forces July 29. America answered with a heavy wave of retaliation hitting Iranian command centers, missile sites, and coastal defenses across the country.

Constitutional patriots recognize this pattern from history. Regimes that do not respect strength only respect strength. Iran absorbs a hit, issues a defiant statement, and dangles just enough of a diplomatic gesture, a resumed talk, a Qatari visit, a call from the Saudis, to buy another round of American restraint. This publication named that pattern the compliance trap months ago under this masthead. Today’s reversal is not an exception to that pattern. It is the cleanest confirmation of it yet.

Eighteen Americans Have Not Come Home

Eighteen American service members have died since February 28. Six hundred and twenty-four more have been wounded, according to the Pentagon’s own updated casualty database, a figure that climbed by more than 140 in a single weekly revision after reporters pressed the Defense Department over data that had undercounted the true toll on American troops. Sergeant Benjamin Pennington, twenty-six years old, Glendale, Kentucky, died from wounds sustained defending Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. First Lieutenant Tyler Feehan and Staff Sergeant Michael Emmanuel Swinton came home to Dover Air Force Base in flag-draped cases. Names like these, and dozens more, belong to families who deserve this nation’s full gratitude, not a category reshuffled in a spreadsheet.

Every American should sit with that number before forming an opinion on a canceled airstrike. Iran did not ask for restraint. Iran earned every ounce of force this country has brought to bear, and will keep earning it as long as American blood is being shed to defend this nation’s interests in the Gulf. Transparency matters just as much as resolve. Reporters had to push the Pentagon to disclose the real scope of the wounded, a fight for straight answers this publication supports regardless of which administration occupies the Pentagon’s corner office. Families of the fallen and the wounded deserve the truth, delivered promptly, not managed through accounting.

What Tehran Does While America Talks

Diplomacy is not the whole story, and any analyst treating it as the whole story is being played. While talk of a rapid deal circulated this weekend, an unidentified projectile struck a tanker near the mouth of Hormuz. Kuwait’s armed forces intercepted drone incursions into their own airspace. Iranian Major General Ali Abdollahi threatened every Gulf nation hosting American troops directly, warning they would “burn in the fires of war” for cooperating with Washington. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard navy has continued stopping vessels attempting to transit routes it has not approved, a chokehold tactic CBS News reported even as Tehran’s foreign ministry told Al Jazeera that talks with Oman over reopening the strait have been “productive.”

Real diplomatic partners do not threaten open war against neutral neighbors the same week they claim to be negotiating in good faith. Iran’s regime is not a real diplomatic partner. It never has been. Every ceasefire since February has functioned as a tool Tehran uses to regroup, rearm, and reset the clock rather than a genuine step toward peace, and conservatives who have watched this regime for over four decades should not need reminding of that history.

One more thread here deserves serious attention. NBC News reports Russian surveillance and intelligence assets are likely helping Iran detect and defend against American strikes. Confirmed fully, that changes the equation. A war fought against Iran alone looks very different from a war fought against Iran backed by Russian technical support, and Washington needs to plan accordingly rather than assume the old rules of engagement still apply. Alexander Hamilton warned in Federalist No. 23 that the powers of national defense cannot be artificially limited by assumptions about the size or shape of threats a nation will eventually face, since no government can fully predict in advance what combination of enemies it may confront. Iran teaming with Moscow is precisely that kind of combination, and America’s defense posture should treat it with the seriousness it demands.

The Founders’ Signal is a one-person operation. There is no newsroom behind it, no editor softening a conclusion to protect an advertiser, and no corporate parent deciding which stories are worth the ink. Every Daily Dispatch, Sunday Ledger, and Founders’ Report is built the same way this one was: primary sources, sourced claims, and a willingness to follow the facts even when they complicate the argument I’d prefer to make. That only happens because readers fund it directly.

A free subscription costs nothing and gets you everything this publication produces, no paywall, ever. If you want to go further, a paid subscription gets you the Sunday Ledger three days before everyone else and the Founders’ Report a full week early, plus a seat in the comments and chat where the real arguments happen. Either way, subscribing is the single most useful thing you can do to keep independent, accountable journalism like this alive.