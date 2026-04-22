The United States Department of Justice stands as the institutional seat of federal law enforcement authority, including the statutory power granted to the Attorney General in 1960 to inspect federal election records.

THE LETTER

On April 14, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon sent a letter to Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett. The letter invoked federal records-retention law. It requested ballots, ballot envelopes, and ballot receipts from the November 2024 federal election. It gave the clerk fourteen days to comply. It stated that failure to produce the records could result in the United States seeking a court order.

The response was immediate and coordinated. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued a joint statement within seventy-two hours. Nessel called the request a fishing expedition. Benson called it intimidation. Whitmer called it direct federal interference.

Not one of them challenged the statute.

The Civil Rights Act of 1960, codified at 52 U.S.C. 20701 and following, requires retention of federal election records for twenty-two months and grants the Attorney General authority to inspect those records during the retention period. The statute is sixty-six years old. It has been on the books through every administration since Eisenhower. It was passed, in the same year as the Civil Rights Commission expansion, to give the federal government the authority to verify that federal elections complied with federal law. No governor, attorney general, or secretary of state in Michigan has argued that the statute does not apply. They have argued that the request is political. That is not a legal objection. That is a press release.

The Civil Rights Act of 1960 was signed into federal law by a Republican president after passage by a Democratic Congress. Sixty-six years later, the statute remains the binding authority governing federal election records inspection.

WHAT THE STATUTE ACTUALLY SAYS

The operative language of 52 U.S.C. 20701 requires every officer of election to retain and preserve, for a period of twenty-two months from the date of any general, special, or primary election, all records and papers which come into their possession relating to any application, registration, payment of poll tax, or other act requisite to voting in such election. Section 20702 requires those records be made available for inspection, reproduction, and copying at the principal office of such custodian by the Attorney General or his representative.

The 2024 federal election was held on November 5, 2024. The twenty-two-month retention period runs through September 5, 2026. The Dhillon letter was sent on April 14, 2026, well inside the window the statute defines. The records she requested are the exact categories the statute enumerates. The authority she invoked is the exact authority Congress granted the Civil Rights Division when the Civil Rights Act was passed.

This is not novel. This is not unprecedented. This is the Justice Department using a statute written for this purpose, during the window the statute defines, to inspect records the statute requires be preserved. Michigan can object to the political optics. Michigan cannot object to the legal foundation, because the legal foundation was laid in 1960 by a Democratic Congress and signed by a Republican president, and it has sat undisturbed through every administration that followed.

Federal oversight of state election records spans the continent. The Justice Department has already moved on Fulton County in Georgia and Maricopa County in Arizona. Wayne County in Michigan is the third jurisdiction and the first demand to target the 2024 election cycle.

THE PATTERN

Wayne County is the third jurisdiction. Fulton County, Georgia came first. On a January morning, FBI agents executing a federal search warrant removed approximately 700 boxes of election records from the Fulton County election site. A federal judge signed the warrant. The legal threshold was met. The records were taken.

Maricopa County, Arizona came second. The FBI issued a subpoena last month for 2020 election records. The subpoena was served. The records are in process.

Wayne County is the first demand for 2024 records. That is the progression. Two 2020 jurisdictions first, then the step forward to 2024. The administration is building an inspection record that spans multiple cycles, multiple states, and multiple counties where election administration questions have persisted for years. This is not three disconnected events. This is a federal records audit executed in sequence, under statutory authority that has existed for sixty-six years, by the division of the Justice Department that exists to enforce exactly this category of federal law.

Democrats have spent six years insisting the elections they administered were secure. If that is true, the records will show it. An audit does not threaten a clean election. An audit confirms a clean election. The only administrators who fear records inspection are the administrators who have reason to fear what the records say. Michigan has not produced a legal argument against compliance. Michigan has produced a press strategy. The difference matters, because press strategies do not survive federal court, and the letter already warned a court order is the next step.

Litigation and records inspection are distinct legal functions. The courts that heard 2020 cases adjudicated the specific claims plaintiffs brought. The federal statute authorizing records inspection operates separately and has remained undisturbed through every administration since Eisenhower.

THE 2020 QUESTION

The objection that arises in good faith sounds like this. Courts reviewed the 2020 election claims. Judges ruled. The Attorney General at the time, William Barr, stated on the record that the Department of Justice had not identified fraud sufficient to change the outcome. Is this not relitigation?

It is not, and the distinction is worth stating plainly. Litigation and records inspection are different legal functions. The 2020 cases, whatever their merits, addressed the specific allegations plaintiffs brought within the time and format litigation permits. A records inspection under 52 U.S.C. 20701 is a different exercise. It is the federal government exercising statutory audit authority over physical records the statute requires be retained for exactly this purpose. The question is not whether plaintiffs in 2020 won or lost their cases. The question is whether federal election records are subject to federal inspection. Congress answered that question in 1960 and the answer was yes.

The Federalist Papers are clear on the role of oversight in self-government. In Federalist No. 51, Madison wrote that the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed, and in the next place oblige it to control itself. Auxiliary precautions, Madison wrote, are what make that second obligation real. The Civil Rights Act of 1960 is an auxiliary precaution. It obliges the federal government to verify, through records, that federal elections complied with federal law. That is not interference. That is the government controlling itself.

Michigan's governor, attorney general, and secretary of state issued a joint statement rejecting the Justice Department demand within seventy-two hours. Not one of the three addressed the statutory authority the letter invoked.

THE DEMOCRAT POSTURE

Nessel called the demand absurd and baseless. Benson said the goal is to sow seeds of doubt about the legitimacy of results this November and in 2028. Whitmer called it a poorly disguised attempt to justify more doubt and misinformation. Not one of them addressed the statute. Not one of them offered a legal basis for refusing inspection of records federal law requires be preserved and made available.

This is the posture that should concern every American who takes election integrity seriously, regardless of party. Officials who administered a clean election have nothing to fear from records inspection. Officials who protest the inspection rather than comply with it are telling the country something about what they expect the records to show. The Michigan attorney general wrote that her office is prepared to protect the people’s right to vote. Inspecting ballots does not take away anyone’s right to vote. The ballot was already cast. The vote was already counted. Inspection verifies the count. The argument that inspection threatens voting is incoherent on its face.

The deeper tell is this. When the Biden Justice Department sued states over voter rolls, including Michigan in a case still working through appeal with arguments scheduled for May, no Democratic governor called the lawsuits weaponization. No Democratic attorney general called them a circus. No Democratic secretary of state held a press conference to denounce federal overreach. The federal authority to oversee state election administration was, in 2023 and 2024, a defensible exercise of civil rights law. In 2026 it became, in the same officials’ telling, a constitutional crisis. The principle did not change. The occupant of the White House did.

The compliance deadline arrives on April 28. If Wayne County refuses production, the Justice Department has signaled the next step will be a federal court order. The statute says what the statute says.

WHAT COMES NEXT

The fourteen-day clock runs to April 28. Wayne County has not indicated whether it will comply. The ballots are held not by the county clerk but by the forty-three municipal clerks across Wayne County, a detail Nessel raised in her response letter and a detail the Justice Department will address in its next move. If the county refuses, the Department of Justice will seek the court order the letter already named. A federal judge will decide whether the statute says what the statute says. The answer to that question, read on the face of 52 U.S.C. 20701, is not difficult.

The larger question, the one the pattern raises, is whether the United States intends to treat federal election records as records. If the answer is yes, the inspection in Wayne County is the third step in a project that will continue in other jurisdictions. If the answer is no, then a statute sixty-six years old has been effectively nullified without Congress touching it, and the American electorate has been told its federal elections are not auditable by the government it elected. Those are the two possibilities. There is no third.

The people own the ballot. The people own the count. The people own the records that verify the count. Federal law has said so since 1960. The current Justice Department is enforcing that law. The Michigan officials refusing compliance are not defending the people’s right to vote. They are defending their own right to be unexamined. Those are not the same thing.

The records belong to the people. The audit is the people’s right. What Wayne County refuses to produce, a federal court will ultimately compel. That is how the system is supposed to work. That is the system the Founders built.

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