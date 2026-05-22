The DNC's own commissioned report, red-penned into irrelevance by the man who ordered it. Every page carries the same disclaimer. Every page was written on their dime.

Seventeen years. That is how long the Democratic Party has been in managed decline, and they know it. Their own commissioned postmortem says so in plain language. “Since the high point of the 2008 Obama landslide, when he received nearly 10 million more votes than John McCain, the Democratic Party has vacillated between stagnation and retrogression.” No Republican pollster wrote that sentence. No conservative think tank produced it. No Trump campaign opposition researcher dug it up. It comes from a 192-page report ordered by the Democratic National Committee, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, and spent five months being buried by the Democratic National Committee.

On May 21, 2026, DNC Chair Ken Martin released that report. He released it the same morning CNN told him they were publishing it anyway. He released it while announcing he did not endorse it. He released it with red annotations on every page disputing his own commissioned findings. He released it, and on the same staff call announcing that decision, told his committee that the man who wrote it was no longer associated with the DNC in any capacity.

Democrats released a report, red-penned it into irrelevance, disclaimed it on every page, and fired the author before noon. They are calling that transparency.

Transparency is not what this is. It is the behavior of a political organization that has lost the capacity for honest self-examination at exactly the moment history is demanding it.

A billion dollars. Every swing state. Zero wins. Someone had to watch it all turn to smoke.

WHAT $2.86 BILLION BOUGHT THEM

Start with the money, because it is the most clarifying number in the entire document. Democrats spent $2.86 billion on federal candidates in 2024. Harris-Walz alone consumed $1.15 billion of that total. They lost the White House. They lost the Senate. They failed to retake the House. Donald Trump won the popular vote by 1.5 percent and carried every swing state on the map.

A party that spends that kind of money and produces that kind of result owes its voters a serious accounting of what went wrong. Martin promised exactly that when he ran for DNC chair in early 2025. He made the autopsy the centerpiece of his campaign for the chairmanship. He hired his personal friend Paul Rivera, a veteran Democratic strategist who had not worked on a presidential campaign in more than two decades, to write it. Rivera was not paid for the work. He operated part-time. He did not begin reaching out to key Harris campaign officials until September 2025, nearly a year after the election. Adrienne Elrod, a senior adviser on the Harris campaign, was never contacted for an interview at all.

Multiple state party chairs told CNN that by the time Rivera finally reached them, the process felt like validation theater rather than genuine inquiry. One chair said it felt like “Ken’s theory of the case for the future of the party through the lens of 2024, as opposed to an autopsy.” Another said participants felt they were being used to confirm conclusions already made. Deadlines were missed repeatedly. Major sections were never written or submitted. Martin received the final product late last year, decided it was not ready for release, and in December 2025 announced the party would shelve it entirely.

Senator Brian Schatz, poised to become number two Senate Democrat after the midterms, called publicly for release. Progressive groups flooded DNC members with thousands of emails. Kamala Harris herself signaled to donors she supported making it public. Martin eventually told people on a call that when candidates started getting asked about the buried report on the campaign trail, he realized the distraction had grown larger than the document. CNN forced his hand, and he released it.

On the same staff call announcing release, Martin told the committee that Paul Rivera was fired.

When your own report says you lost because you refused to listen, at some point you have to look in the mirror. Democrats commissioned that moment. Then buried it for five months.

WHAT THEIR OWN FINDINGS CONFIRM

Every conservative who spent the last decade warning that Democrats were abandoning working Americans is vindicated by what follows. None of this is Republican opposition research. These are the DNC’s own commissioned conclusions, written by their own man, on their own dime, for their own internal use.

On core strategic failure, the report delivers a sentence that should define how history remembers 2024. “The Harris campaign appears to have relied on Trump being unacceptable rather than building an affirmative case for Harris.” A billion-dollar operation spent 107 days telling Americans why they should fear the other candidate rather than giving them a reason to choose their own. “Harris struggled with definition beyond ‘not Trump’ and ‘prosecutor vs. felon,’” the report states. By Election Day, voters in every swing state had heard every reason to oppose Donald Trump and almost no coherent reason to vote for Kamala Harris.

On rural America, the findings are a direct indictment of a strategy that every serious America First analyst flagged as fatal in real time. “Harris wrote off rural America, assuming urban/suburban margins would compensate. You can’t lose rural areas by overwhelming margins and make it up elsewhere when rural voters are a significant share of the electorate. If Democrats are to reclaim leadership in the Heartland or the South, candidates must perform well in rural turf. Show up, listen, and then do it again.” Every conservative commentator who said this in 2020 and 2022 was dismissed. Democrats say it now in 2026 without apparent irony.

On male voters, the report dedicates an entire section to the conclusion that this collapse was preventable and was not prevented. North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is held up as the model. Stein won 51 percent of men while Harris won only 40 percent. That 11-point gap, the report states, “suggests fundamentally different approaches to male voter engagement.” On men of color specifically, the document abandons subtlety entirely. “Male voters require direct engagement. Deploy male messengers, address economic concerns, and don’t assume identity politics will hold male voters of color.” A coalition built on demographic assumption rather than earned loyalty does not hold. Democrats knew this. They ran the same playbook anyway.

On the transgender attack ad, the report reaches a conclusion that should have been obvious before the campaign spent a single dollar trying to answer it. Trump’s advertisement featuring Harris voicing support for taxpayer-funded gender-affirming surgery for prison inmates, with the tagline “Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for you,” was described by the campaign’s own pollsters as “very effective.” Pollsters “felt the campaign was boxed, the ad was a video of her saying what she said.”

“If the Vice President would not change her position, and she did not, then there was nothing which would have worked as a response.” She owned the position. That position cost her the election. A billion dollars could not fix a wound the candidate refused to close.

On negative advertising, the report is equally direct. “There was a decision in the 2024 Democratic leadership not to engage in negative advertising at the scale required. The Trump campaign and supportive Super PACs went full throttle against Vice President Harris.” Democrats assumed Trump’s record would speak for itself. “The idea Trump’s negatives were ‘baked in’ is a major failure of analysis and reality,” the report states. Assumptions replaced strategy. Demographic projections replaced persuasion. Consultants collected fees and lost every swing state.

No Gaza. No Biden. No Walz. No primary process. No Joe Rogan. Entire sections blank. Chains on the floor. Some drawers were never meant to be opened.

WHAT THEIR REPORT REFUSES TO EXAMINE

Search 192 pages for Gaza. Search for Israel. Search for Palestinians. Nothing appears. Progressive groups spent months demanding that accounting. They were told the autopsy would address the policy fracture that split the Democratic coalition over the war. It does not appear. IMEU Policy Project executive director Margaret DeReus stated publicly that Rivera had told DNC officials their own internal data showed Biden’s support for Israel was a net negative for Democrats in 2024. That finding is not in the released document.

Search for Biden’s decision to run for reelection at 81 years old. Nothing. Search for the party’s decision to hand the nomination to Harris through a video conference call rather than a competitive primary. Nothing. Search for her refusal to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Nothing. Search for Tim Walz. Nothing. Harris’s running mate, one of the most consequential decisions of the entire campaign, does not receive a single word of analysis in the party’s official postmortem of what went wrong.

Martin’s own annotations tell the rest of the story. Throughout the document, DNC red-penned findings with notations including “no evidence provided, contradicts claims elsewhere in report” and “no sourcing or evidence provided.” A party chairman released a document he simultaneously annotated into doubt, disclaimed on every page, and called the result an act of transparency. Democratic strategist Steve Schale captured the reaction of every serious observer immediately. “Why not say this in 2024, or bring in more people to finish it, instead of turning this into the dumbest media cycle for 7-8 months?” One DNC member told reporters the document was "a disaster," adding that the only thing worse than a report confirming bad policy was performing incompetence while trying to examine it. Amanda Litman of Run For Something put it more pointedly on social media: the fact that Rivera "f---ed up so bad" yet continued doing separate work for the DNC for months afterward was, in her words, "so incredibly damning."

Negative $3 million in the bank. A chairman fighting off a no-confidence vote. Birds circling. Vines taking over. This is what 17 years of managed decline looks like from the outside.

THE DNC'S INSTITUTIONAL COLLAPSE

Martin’s handling of the autopsy did not happen in isolation. It happened inside a DNC that has spent this entire year in open internal warfare while its fundraising gap with Republicans widened to historic proportions.

Martin clashed with DNC Vice Chair David Hogg over Hogg’s plans to fund primary challenges against Democratic incumbents. Martin issued warnings. Hogg refused to back down. Party members voted to invalidate Hogg’s own election to the vice chair position on procedural grounds. Hogg ultimately chose not to seek the role again. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries publicly rebuked Hogg’s effort, declaring he would stand behind every single Democratic incumbent. A party that cannot unify its own officers cannot unify a national coalition, and a party whose elected vice chair gets his election voided by the chairman is not a party operating from institutional strength.

Meanwhile, the financial picture makes every strategic failure in the autopsy worse. Republicans reported $124 million cash on hand this week with zero debt. Democrats reported negative three million dollars after accounting for $17 million in debt. A party asking for control of Congress is running a negative balance sheet six months before Election Day.

Martin addressed growing pressure to resign in a staff-only call Thursday. “This was a major mistake. I own it, and now it’s time for us to move forward at the DNC, and I hope that you’ll move forward with me.” No formal mechanism exists to remove a DNC chair. A no-confidence vote is available. Democrats are discussing it.

Every swing state lost. Every rural voter written off. A storm building on the horizon and a billboard with nothing left to say. November is coming whether they are ready or not.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR NOVEMBER

Democrats want to run the 2026 midterms on economic frustration, opposition to the Iran war, and a political environment they believe is shifting in their favor. Some of those arguments carry surface merit. None of them address the condition of the organization that would need to execute a national takeover campaign.

A party entering a midterm cycle with $17 million in debt, a chairman under no-confidence pressure, an internal civil war between progressive and establishment factions, and an autopsy it released and disowned on the same day is not a party operating from institutional readiness. It is a party performing the appearance of readiness while the foundation cracks underneath.

Kamala Harris is currently leading early 2028 Democratic primary polling and has not ruled out another presidential run. Democrats buried a report that would have delivered an honest public accounting of her 2024 campaign. Her campaign burned $1.15 billion. It produced every finding documented above. Martin shelved the document that proved it and fired the man who wrote it on the day it went public. Harris may run again on a record her own party refused to examine.

A fresh poll released the same day as the autopsy found 52 percent of Americans believe the 2028 Democratic nominee should move the party toward the center. Their own autopsy says the same thing. Martin released the document that says it and announced in the same statement that he does not endorse it.

James Madison argued in Federalist No. 10 that factions consumed by internal passion lose the capacity for rational deliberation that republican government requires. He was not writing philosophy. He was writing a warning for exactly this kind of moment, when a political institution cannot tell itself the truth about why it failed, cannot release its own findings without simultaneously disclaiming them, and cannot enter a critical election year with honest leadership, a solvent treasury, or a unified front.

Democrats do not have an autopsy problem. They have a reckoning problem. Yesterday’s document is simply the proof they can no longer hide.

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