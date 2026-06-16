On June 8, 2026, the Pentagon released its annual update to the Section 1260H list of Chinese military companies. What emerged was not a routine bureaucratic filing. It was a formal declaration from the United States Department of Defense that three of the most recognizable consumer brands in the world, Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD, are operating in service of the People’s Liberation Army.

That is not a metaphor. That is the legal determination of the United States government, codified in the Federal Register, grounded in congressional statute, and carrying enforceable consequences beginning June 30, 2026.

Americans who shop on Alibaba’s platforms, ride in BYD vehicles, or use Baidu’s AI tools are interacting with companies that Washington has formally identified as contributors to China’s military-industrial complex. Every American investor holding shares in these firms is funding that complex. Every American defense contractor whose supply chain runs through any of the 188 now-designated entities faces a compliance deadline that is 15 days away.

This is not a drill. This is what economic warfare looks like when it finally gets honest with itself.

What the List Actually Says

Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 mandates that the Secretary of Defense publish an annual list of entities determined to be “Chinese military companies” operating directly or indirectly in the United States. Congress set this requirement in motion because it recognized what the intelligence community had been documenting for years: the line between China’s commercial sector and its military apparatus does not exist in any meaningful way.

A company earns a place on this list by meeting one of two statutory definitions. It is either owned or controlled by, or acting as an agent of, the People’s Liberation Army or any component of the Central Military Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, or it qualifies as a military-civil fusion contributor to China’s defense industrial base.

That second category is the one Washington is now weaponizing against the commercial giants Beijing spent decades cultivating as proof of its economic legitimacy.

Military-civil fusion, known by the Chinese acronym MCF, is not a rogue policy or an unofficial arrangement. Xi Jinping personally chairs the Central Commission for Military-Civil Fusion Development. It is a national strategy, codified in Chinese law, designed to systematically eliminate the barrier between civilian innovation and military capability. Key technologies being targeted under MCF include artificial intelligence, big data, semiconductors, 5G, advanced nuclear technology, aerospace technology, and quantum computing. Alibaba dominates cloud computing and AI infrastructure across Asia. Baidu is China’s leading AI research firm. BYD manufactures electric vehicles and battery systems that have direct dual-use applications in military logistics and energy storage. None of this is coincidental.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Prior to the June 8 update, the 1260H list contained 134 entities. The updated list carries 188 designated companies, representing the largest single expansion in the program’s five-year history. Included alongside Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD are NIO, WuXi AppTec, Unitree Robotics, TP-Link, RoboSense Technology, BOE Technology Group, CALB Group, EVE Energy, JA Solar, and Trina Solar. Electric vehicle manufacturers, AI and robotics developers, battery producers, biotech firms, and solar suppliers now sit on the same list alongside the aerospace conglomerates, drone manufacturers, and telecommunications carriers that dominated earlier versions.

That sector sweep matters. Earlier rounds of designations concentrated on firms with visible defense-industrial profiles. This round moves deep into China’s commercial technology economy. When all three of China’s marquee AI companies, Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent, which was added in 2025, carry the same federal designation as known PLA contractors, the Pentagon is telling American businesses something it has been reluctant to say plainly for years: there is no safe corner of the Chinese tech economy.

What the Designation Actually Does

It is important to be precise here, because Beijing’s spokesmen and some American business voices will attempt to minimize the legal weight of this action.

A 1260H designation is not a sanctions measure. It does not independently bar commercial transactions between American persons and the listed firms. It does not impose export controls or block financial transfers. Companies remain free to dispute their inclusion and seek delisting through administrative review or federal court, as Xiaomi successfully did in 2021.

What it does is this. Under Section 805 of the FY 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, the Department of Defense is legally prohibited from entering into, extending, or renewing any direct contract with a listed company beginning June 30, 2026. A second tier of restrictions, covering indirect procurement through third-party supply chains, takes effect in June 2027. That downstream restriction is the one with economy-wide implications. Defense contractors whose supply chains run through any of the 188 designated entities, or their subsidiaries under majority-equity control, face a compliance perimeter that extends well beyond the named firms themselves.

House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar put it without qualification: “This updated list of Chinese military companies is a warning to American businesses, all levels of government, and the American people. These Chinese companies are working with the Chinese military against our national interests. Any of them that are publicly traded on U.S. exchanges should be immediately delisted and their products should be removed from supply chains our country depends on. American companies must stop doing business with these threats to our national security, otherwise they are enabling China’s military ascendance.”

Moolenaar’s committee had been pressing for these specific additions for months. A December 2025 letter from Moolenaar and other congressional leaders formally requested that BOE, RoboSense, Tianma, Unitree Robotics, and WuXi AppTec be added to the list. Every one of those companies now appears on the June 8 update. Congress identified the threat, demanded accountability, and the Pentagon delivered.

The Diplomatic Contradiction Nobody Is Talking About

Here is where the story gets complicated, and where the American people deserve a straight answer.

On May 14 and 15, 2026, President Trump sat across from Xi Jinping in Beijing for a two-day state visit, the first presidential trip to China since Trump’s own 2017 visit. By every public account, the atmosphere was constructive. Trump announced “fantastic trade deals.” China committed to purchasing at least $17 billion in American agricultural goods annually through 2028 and agreed to buy 200 Boeing aircraft. Xi reportedly offered assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The two leaders agreed to meet again in the United States in September.

Three weeks later, the Pentagon released a Chinese military companies list that Beijing immediately condemned as a violation of the consensus those meetings produced.

This was not the first time this specific tension played out. In February 2026, the Pentagon briefly published an expanded version of the 1260H list that included Alibaba and Baidu, then withdrew it within minutes without explanation. No official rationale was ever provided. The timing, however, was not ambiguous. Trump’s Beijing visit was being planned. The list was pulled to clear diplomatic airspace.

When the June 8 list dropped, it was larger than the February version that had been suppressed. It contained more companies, broader sector coverage, and a June 30 enforcement deadline that cannot be walked back without an act of Congress.

China’s Commerce Ministry called the action an abuse of state power that “disregarded the consensus” from the Trump-Xi summit. Alibaba denied being a Chinese military company. Baidu called the designation “entirely baseless.” Both companies have signaled legal challenges.

Meanwhile, Baidu’s American depositary receipts fell 2.1%, Alibaba’s dropped 0.8%, and BYD’s slid 0.8% in the immediate market reaction.

Beijing can call it discriminatory. The markets already know what it means.

Why This Is Bigger Than a Blacklist

China’s military-civil fusion strategy is not a vulnerability in its system. It is a feature. Xi Jinping designed it that way. Under MCF, civilian companies are not merely permitted to support the PLA. They are directed to. Research conducted at Baidu’s AI labs feeds models that the PLA uses for autonomous systems development. Battery technology pioneered by BYD has direct applications in military vehicle electrification. Cloud infrastructure controlled by Alibaba serves both commercial customers and state security apparatus. Robotics developed by Unitree, now designated alongside the tech giants, builds the physical AI platforms that populate China’s next-generation military concepts.

“For China, military-civil fusion is more than a slogan and a supply chain strategy,” one defense analyst observed in testimony before Congress. “Beijing has systematically blurred the line between commerce and its military mission, tasking firms to support PLA modernization, data access requests and dual-use technology diffusion. A longer 1260H list is not an escalation. It’s a lagging indicator of how deeply embedded China’s model has become.”

That phrase deserves to land. A lagging indicator. Washington is not getting ahead of this problem. Washington is finally catching up to a strategy Beijing has been executing since Xi formalized it in 2014 and institutionalized it with the Central Commission in 2017. Every year the list grows, it reflects how far the penetration already reached before anyone in a position of authority decided to do something about it.

What Comes Next

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies has identified three follow-on steps the administration should take to give the 1260H designations real enforcement teeth.

Firms producing communications equipment or services, including RoboSense, should be evaluated for addition to the Federal Communications Commission’s Covered List, which triggers additional domestic procurement restrictions. Commerce should open a formal investigation into whether robotics manufacturers like Unitree meet the threshold for Entity List designations, which would cut off their access to American technology and supply chains entirely. Index providers such as MSCI and S&P Dow Jones Indices should receive formal guidance on the risks of including 1260H-designated companies in benchmark indices that American retirement accounts and pension funds track.

That last point is not academic. Millions of ordinary Americans have exposure to these companies through index funds without any knowledge that the federal government has formally identified those companies as contributors to the Chinese military. That is not a private investment decision anymore. That is a national security question hiding in someone’s 401(k).

Congress recognized the depth of this problem when it built the FY 2024 NDAA procurement ban. It recognized it again when the bipartisan BIOSECURE Act, signed into law in December 2025, moved to protect American medical data from BGI and WuXi AppTec. Accountability is moving, but the pace of the threat outstrips the pace of the response.

Bottom Line

Washington made a formal declaration on June 8, 2026. Three of the most powerful commercial brands in the world, companies that sell products in American stores, list shares on American exchanges, and operate infrastructure that intersects with American daily life, serve the People’s Liberation Army.

That is not a fringe position. It is the legal determination of the United States Department of Defense, supported by congressional statute, confirmed by the House Select Committee on China, and backed by five years of a publicly maintained federal record.

Beijing is furious. American companies doing business with these entities have 15 days to get their supply chains in order or face the legal consequences of contracting with the Chinese military’s commercial arm.

Americans deserve to know that the cheap EV, the AI assistant, and the e-commerce platform they use may be funded, directed, and strategically positioned by a government that has declared its intention to surpass the United States as the world’s dominant military power by 2049.

Knowledge is accountability. Accountability is the foundation of self-governance. Madison understood that a republic cannot function when the people it serves are kept in the dark about the threats it faces. On this question, the darkness is ending.

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