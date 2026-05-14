A lone witness faces an empty dais in a darkened Senate chamber. On May 13, 2026, that witness was James Erdman III, a career CIA officer who raised his right hand and told the United States Senate what the government spent five years trying to make sure you never heard.

The American people were lied to. Not misled. Not mistaken. Lied to. Deliberately, systematically, and at the highest levels of the United States government, the truth about where COVID-19 came from was suppressed, rewritten, and buried while over a million Americans died and the rest were told to trust the science.

Today that lie has a name attached to it. It has sworn testimony behind it. It has a CIA officer who raised his right hand in Room 342 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building and told the United States Senate what the intelligence community concluded, what happened to those conclusions, and who was responsible for making sure they never reached the American people.

His name is James Erdman III. He is not a political operative. He is not a right-wing activist with an agenda. He is a career CIA senior operations officer, a military veteran, and the man the Office of the Director of National Intelligence put in charge of investigating COVID-19 origins from inside the government’s own intelligence apparatus. He appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee today not because he volunteered. He appeared because Chairman Rand Paul subpoenaed him. The government compelled its own officer to tell the truth it had spent years burying.

What he said changes everything. The question now is whether this country has the will to act on it.

He did not come to Washington looking for a fight. He came because a congressional subpoena compelled him to tell the truth his own agency had spent years suppressing. One man. One oath. One moment that changes the record permanently.

THE WITNESS

Before the testimony can be properly evaluated, the standing of the witness must be understood. James Erdman III is not an outsider. He is not a disgruntled former employee with a grudge and a press release. He is an active CIA operations officer who served on joint duty assignment at the Director’s Initiatives Group, the DIG, from March 2025 through April 2026. In that role, he led the government’s own formal investigation into COVID-19 origins, anomalous health incidents, and unidentified anomalous phenomena. He had access to the classified assessments, the internal review records, the communications, and the analytical documentation that the American public has never been permitted to see.

Sen. Paul introduced him as “a decorated officer with decades of intelligence and national security experience.” The CIA cannot dispute that characterization. Erdman is their own man.

Full intellectual honesty requires one additional piece of context. Erdman co-founded Feds For Freedom, an advocacy organization that emerged from COVID vaccine mandate battles and pursued litigation against multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Defense, NASA, and the State Department, on Religious Freedom Restoration Act grounds. He was not a neutral party walking into that hearing room. That belongs in the record.

Context does not erase testimony, however. Sworn statements before the United States Senate stand on their factual merits. On the central claims Erdman made today, the facts hold.

The documents existed. The conclusions were written down. CIA analysts reached the lab leak determination multiple times between 2020 and 2023. Every time, someone made sure those conclusions stayed in a pile on a desk in Washington instead of reaching the American people.

WHAT THE CIA KNEW

The intelligence community knew COVID-19 most likely came from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. They knew it in 2020. They knew it in 2021. They knew it in 2022 and 2023. CIA analysts documented it, wrote it up, and reached that conclusion through the standard analytical process that the intelligence community uses to assess national security threats. Agencies inside the IC were, in Erdman’s own words before the committee, “circulating papers that said all the conditions were present for a lab leak.” This was not a fringe position held by a handful of skeptics. This was the majority analytical conclusion of the people whose entire professional function is to answer exactly this kind of question.

The American people were never told.

The specific timeline Erdman laid out is damning in its precision. By August 12, 2021, the CIA had moved far enough toward a public declaration that internal discussions were already underway about announcing the lab leak conclusion to the country. Five days later, that position had reversed. The CIA changed course, abandoned the declaration, and has never explained why. Erdman testified he does not have a clean answer for what happened inside those five days. What the record does show is that Anthony Fauci had already contacted the intelligence community in 2020 and again in 2021, providing the CIA with a curated list of subject matter experts he wanted the agency to consult.

In 2022, a formal internal review was conducted by ten CIA personnel, seven of them designated subject matter experts. Eight of the ten concluded that a laboratory origin was the most likely explanation for COVID-19. They submitted their draft conclusion. They were sent back to redo it. The conclusion changed. Erdman testified to this directly and without ambiguity: “They changed the conclusion.”

Between 2021 and 2023, CIA scientific analysts reached the lab leak determination multiple times. Not once did that determination shape official government policy. Not once was Congress informed. The FBI and the Department of Energy went public with lab leak assessments in 2023. The CIA held the line. It was not until after the 2024 election, with the Biden administration packing its boxes and preparing to leave, that the CIA finally issued a public assessment aligning with what its own analysts had been concluding for years. Sen. Paul named what that was in his opening statement: “That is not analysis. That is a cleanup operation.”

No orders were written down. No conspiracy memo exists. What existed was a hand, a list, and a bureaucratic apparatus perfectly content to follow the recommendations of the most powerful public health official in the United States government without anyone having to ask twice.

FAUCI’S ROLE

Erdman’s testimony on Anthony Fauci was direct: “Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional.”

Understanding what that means requires understanding how the suppression actually worked. Fauci did not issue orders. He did not walk into CIA headquarters and instruct analysts to change their findings. The mechanism was more sophisticated than that, and considerably more difficult to prosecute, because it operated entirely within the normal institutional machinery of government consultation.

Fauci was the most powerful public health official in the United States government. He controlled the grant-making apparatus of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the federal agency that funds the research of thousands of scientists across the country and around the world. When the intelligence community needed scientific expertise to evaluate COVID origins, Fauci provided them with a list of who to call. The scientists on that list were not independent. They were members of his professional orbit, people he had worked with for more than twenty years, people whose research institutions depended on NIAID funding to operate.

Several of those scientists were co-authors of the paper titled “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” the document published in March 2020 that became the primary scientific instrument used to dismiss the lab leak hypothesis and silence anyone who raised it. These were the same scientists who, on a February 1, 2020 conference call convened by Fauci, privately raised serious concerns about a potential laboratory origin. Within weeks, they had co-authored a paper publicly declaring natural origin the only credible explanation. According to Sen. Paul’s prepared opening remarks, one author of that paper subsequently received a nine million dollar grant from Fauci’s own agency.

Erdman described the resulting system with precision. Scientists received government funding. Those same scientists were called in as independent experts to evaluate the government’s own research when that research appeared to have produced a catastrophic outcome. They were not independent. They were financially entangled with the man shaping the consultation process. The analysts who held the lab leak conclusion found themselves institutionally outmaneuvered, shouted down by a curated circle of conflicted expertise operating through perfectly legitimate-looking channels.

“It’s not like he’s saying you will go talk to them,” Erdman told the committee. “It’s just that the bureaucracy in place at the time was perfectly happy to pursue those recommendations.”

Erdman further testified that CIA managers retaliated against analysts who refused to abandon the lab leak position. Those analysts faced institutional pressure for holding a conclusion that turned out to be correct. That is a separate accountability matter this testimony opens and does not resolve. It requires its own investigation.