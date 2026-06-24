Most Americans woke up on Monday, June 22, 2026, and went about their day without knowing that China had just executed one of the most strategically significant economic operations in the history of the United States-China rivalry. There were no explosions. There were no troops on the move. There were no emergency press briefings from the Pentagon or urgent addresses from the Oval Office.

Two ministries of the Chinese government simply published lists of American companies. Within hours, the action was buried beneath Iran negotiation updates, Keir Starmer’s resignation, and midterm horse race coverage.

That is exactly how Beijing intended it to happen.

What China did on June 22 was not a trade dispute, not a tariff retaliation, and not a diplomatic brushback. It was a coordinated targeting operation against the American defense industrial base, executed in broad daylight while the world’s attention was pointed elsewhere. Beijing sanctioned drone manufacturers supplying the U.S. military’s most ambitious autonomous weapons program. Beijing sanctioned the two rare earth companies in which the United States Department of Defense holds direct equity stakes. Beijing banned its government from purchasing products from virtually every major American weapons platform builder that exists.

Fifty-six American defense firms. One morning. Zero shots fired.

This is what war looks like when two nuclear powers have decided, for now, that they respect each other enough to keep the guns holstered. It is not peaceful. It is not stable. It is a sustained campaign to establish structural leverage over American military production before any kinetic confrontation becomes necessary, prosecuted through economic instruments, supply chain coercion, and the patient exploitation of dependencies that America spent four decades building and never bothered to fix.

Every fact in this analysis is verified against primary sources. Every company named, every dollar figure cited, every regulatory mechanism described is drawn from official government announcements, Defense Department filings, and independent reporting from multiple outlets. What you are about to read is not speculation about what China might do. It is a documented account of what China has already done, why it matters, and what America must do about it.

WHAT HAPPENED ON JUNE 22, 2026

Two ministries of the Chinese government moved simultaneously on Monday, June 22, 2026, against the American defense industrial base. This was not an impulsive reaction from a rattled adversary. It was a coordinated two-ministry strike, executed with precision, timed to maximum effect, and aimed directly at the companies America needs to stay armed.

China’s Ministry of Commerce placed 10 U.S. companies on its export control list, barring Chinese exporters from supplying dual-use goods to those firms, and extending that prohibition to any organization or individual anywhere in the world that might attempt to transfer Chinese-origin materials to them. China’s Ministry of Finance simultaneously banned Chinese government entities from procuring products from 46 additional U.S. defense companies, effective immediately.

Fifty-six American defense firms. Two Chinese government ministries. One coordinated operation.

When a government mobilizes two separate agencies to execute the same strategic objective on the same morning, that is not retaliation. That is a campaign.

THE TARGET LIST IS A TARGETING PACKAGE

Understanding what China did on June 22 requires understanding who China targeted and why. Beijing did not select 10 random companies from a telephone directory. Every company on that Ministry of Commerce list represents a specific node in the American defense industrial architecture that Beijing has spent years studying, mapping, and waiting to squeeze.

Placed on China’s export control list are AVEOX in Simi Valley, California; Red Cat Holdings and Teal Drones, both in South Salt Lake, Utah; IMSAR in Springville, Utah; Jaia Robotics in Bristol, Rhode Island; Ball Aerospace and Technologies in Broomfield, Colorado; Oshkosh Defense in Oshkosh, Wisconsin; L3Harris Maritime Services in Norfolk, Virginia; MP Materials in Las Vegas, Nevada; and USA Rare Earth in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Read that list again slowly. AVEOX produces precision motors for military drone propulsion systems. Red Cat Holdings and Teal Drones manufacture unmanned aerial platforms for the U.S. military. IMSAR produces synthetic aperture radar systems used in airborne reconnaissance. Jaia Robotics builds autonomous underwater vehicles. Ball Aerospace produces space and defense systems. Oshkosh Defense builds military trucks, tactical wheeled vehicles, and the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. L3Harris Maritime Services provides ship repair, overhaul, and combat systems integration for the United States Navy.

MP Materials and USA Rare Earth are the two companies that the United States government has spent hundreds of millions of dollars, and in the case of MP Materials, a direct equity stake, building into domestic alternatives to Chinese rare earth dominance.

Beijing did not sanction hardware retailers and civilian tech startups. Beijing sanctioned drone manufacturers, radar developers, naval vessel maintenance contractors, autonomous systems producers, heavy military vehicle builders, and the two firms at the center of America’s effort to break Chinese control over the materials that keep American weapons flying, sailing, and firing.

That is a targeting package. Call it what it is.

THE PENTAGON’S EQUITY PARTNERS ARE NOW ON CHINA’S ENEMY LIST

One detail in the June 22 action has gone almost completely unnoticed in mainstream coverage, and it may be the most significant data point of the entire event.

MP Materials and USA Rare Earth are not simply private companies that happen to work with the military. In July 2025, the Department of Defense entered into a landmark partnership with MP Materials that included a $500 million equity investment, making the Pentagon a direct shareholder with approximately a 15 percent stake in the company. That agreement also included a $150 million loan for heavy rare earth separation expansion and a price floor guaranteeing MP Materials at least $110 per kilogram of neodymium-praseodymium output if market prices fall below that threshold.

Four days before China’s June 22 action, on June 18, the Department of Defense committed up to $725 million in senior-secured debt financing to Energy Fuels Inc. for the construction of a domestic metallization facility, the precise processing step that converts rare earth oxides into the pure metals and alloys that weapons systems actually require.

China saw that June 18 announcement and responded within 96 hours.

Beijing just placed on its export control list two companies in which the United States government holds direct financial stakes. That is not a trade action. That is a direct challenge to American sovereign investment in its own defense industrial base.

RARE EARTHS: THE WEAPON AMERICA HANDED ITS ADVERSARY

To understand why the rare earth targeting in this action matters more than anything else on the list, you need to understand what rare earths actually power.

An F-35 fighter jet contains 920 pounds of rare earth materials. A Virginia-class submarine requires 9,200 pounds. An Arleigh Burke-class destroyer needs 5,200 pounds. Rare earth magnets are present in F-35 flight control actuators, Tomahawk cruise missile guidance packages, Virginia-class submarine propulsion motors, Predator drone systems, radar arrays, and Joint Direct Attack Munition smart bomb guidance kits. At minimum, 80,000 components across 1,900 U.S. weapons systems depend on Chinese-sourced rare earth inputs.

That is not a supply chain vulnerability. That is a strategic dependency that Beijing can weaponize without launching a single aircraft.

China controls approximately 60 percent of global rare earth mining output, 91 percent of refined production, and 94 percent of permanent magnet manufacturing. More specifically, China controls 99 percent of global heavy rare earth separation capacity. Heavy rare earths, dysprosium, terbium, holmium, erbium, are not interchangeable with light rare earths. Every major U.S. weapons program requires them. America currently operates zero scaled heavy rare earth separation facilities.

China did not stumble into this position accidentally. Beijing spent four deliberate decades building vertically integrated rare earth infrastructure from mine to magnet, subsidizing production at a loss to drive out Western competitors, and systematically acquiring the processing knowledge that made non-Chinese alternatives structurally nonviable. America allowed it to happen. American companies sourced from China because Chinese materials were cheaper. American policymakers accepted the dependency because the threat remained theoretical. Now the threat is operational.

In October 2024, a single phone call from a Chinese government official to a battery supplier in Dongguan severed the power source for Skydio, America’s largest drone manufacturer. The company was grounded overnight. One component. One supplier. One phone call. Beijing has since demonstrated the same capability over infrared sensors, rare earth magnets, and drone motors. What happened to Skydio was not a warning shot. It was a proof of concept.

AMERICA’S DRONE AMBITION IS RUNNING INTO A SUPPLY CHAIN WALL

Rare earth targeting on June 22 collides directly with the most ambitious military procurement program the United States has launched in decades.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth authorized the purchase of 30,000 one-way attack drones as part of an aggressive autonomous systems buildup. FY 2026 defense budget allocations directed $13.6 billion specifically toward autonomous systems. Plans call for scaling past 300,000 drone platforms by early 2028. These are not aspirational figures. These are active procurement commitments.

Every one of those drones runs on a rare earth magnet. Goldman Sachs has assessed that China controls approximately 98 percent of rare earth magnet manufacturing, including drone motors. Chinese inputs dominate five critical layers of the drone production stack: magnets, batteries, semiconductors, carbon fiber, and infrared sensors. In each category, non-Chinese alternatives either do not exist at scale or would require years to develop.

MP Materials is building a $1.25 billion rare earth magnet campus in Northlake, Texas. That facility will not reach full production capacity until 2028. NDAA prohibitions on Chinese-origin batteries in defense applications also take effect in 2028. America’s procurement ambition and its domestic production capacity are on a collision course, and Beijing placed two of the companies meant to resolve that collision on its export control list on June 22.

Ukraine, for context, currently produces five million drones per year. America’s 500 domestic drone manufacturers produce fewer than 100,000 units combined.

THE PENTAGON’S 1260H EXPANSION: WHAT STARTED THIS ROUND

China’s June 22 action was presented by Beijing as a response to American provocation. Understanding whether that framing holds requires understanding what the Pentagon actually did.

On June 8, 2026, the Department of Defense expanded its Section 1260H list of Chinese military companies to 188 total designated entities, adding 65 new firms in a single update. Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act requires the Pentagon to identify Chinese companies with direct or indirect ties to the People’s Liberation Army. A 1260H designation does not impose immediate sanctions, but it bars the Pentagon from contracting directly with listed entities starting June 30, 2026, and from procuring their products through third parties beginning in June 2027.

Among the newly added companies were Alibaba, Baidu, BYD, NIO, WuXi AppTec, Unitree Robotics, TP-Link, battery makers CALB and EVE Energy, lidar producers Hesai and RoboSense, display manufacturer BOE Technology Group, and solar firms JA Solar and Trina Solar.

Critics and the companies themselves immediately pushed back, with Alibaba, Baidu, NIO, and WuXi AppTec all issuing formal denials and threatening legal action. Beijing called the designations a violation of the diplomatic understanding reached at the May 2026 Trump-Xi summit in Beijing.

That objection deserves a direct answer, because it is the analytical core of why China’s civil-military fusion strategy matters.

Alibaba’s cloud computing infrastructure is available to the People’s Liberation Army for logistics optimization. Baidu’s artificial intelligence and autonomous navigation research feeds directly into Chinese military autonomous systems development programs. BYD’s battery and electric motor manufacturing is the same industrial base that produces components for Chinese military electric vehicles and drones. Unitree Robotics manufactures humanoid robots that have been publicly demonstrated operating alongside PLA units.

Pentagon definitional logic has shifted precisely because China’s strategic doctrine has shifted. Beijing no longer separates its civilian and military innovation ecosystems. China’s 15th Five-Year Plan for 2026 through 2030 institutionalizes Military-Civil Fusion as the primary mechanism for defense modernization. Under that doctrine, a company does not need to build artillery pieces to be a military company. It needs to participate in the integrated innovation ecosystem that ultimately produces military capability. Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD all do exactly that.

America is not wrong to designate them. China’s furious response confirms the designations have strategic weight.

THE FINANCE MINISTRY’S PROCUREMENT BAN: 46 MORE COMPANIES

China’s Ministry of Commerce action on the 10 export control companies drew most of the press coverage. Beijing’s Ministry of Finance simultaneous procurement ban on 46 additional companies is, in some respects, the more structurally significant move.

Beijing’s Finance Ministry ban prohibits all Chinese government entities from purchasing products manufactured by those 46 firms, effective immediately. Included on that list are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Missiles and Defense, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems, Boeing Defense Space and Security, Teledyne FLIR, Cubic Global Defense, Dedrone by Axon, AeroVironment, BAE Systems, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Shield AI, Anduril Industries, Epirus, and Elbit Systems of America.

This is the complete roster of American advanced defense manufacturing. Beijing, in a single proclamation, banned its government from purchasing products from virtually every major weapons platform builder the United States fields. That ban is largely symbolic in the immediate term, because the Chinese government does not purchase F-35s or Tomahawk missiles. Symbolism in strategic competition, however, is not trivial. This is Beijing formally signaling to the world that it treats the entire American defense industrial base as an adversarial entity.

One exemption was deliberately built in. Chinese subsidiaries of these American companies, U.S.-funded enterprises physically operating inside China, are excluded from the ban. That carve-out is not an oversight. Beijing is maintaining commercial leverage through the American companies’ domestic Chinese business interests while publicly blacklisting their parent organizations. That is a hostage structure, not a trade policy.

THE MAY SUMMIT AND THE DIPLOMATIC COVER STORY

China’s Ministry of Commerce explicitly stated that its June 22 actions violate the diplomatic understanding reached during the Trump-Xi Beijing summit in May 2026. Both administrations emerged from that summit publicly committed to what they described as a new framework of constructive strategic stability. Dialogue mechanisms were established covering trade, investment, agriculture, aviation, and military communications.

Within weeks of that summit, the Pentagon published the largest expansion of its 1260H Chinese military company list in the program’s history. Within weeks of that expansion, China executed its two-ministry targeting operation against the American defense industrial base.

That summit did not pause the competition. It clarified where the competition would continue. Craig Singleton, senior China fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the 1260H list’s publication served as a post-summit reality check. “The Xi-Trump meeting did not pause competition,” Singleton assessed. “It clarified where competition will continue.”

Beijing is using the May summit as diplomatic leverage against further American escalation while conducting the escalation it accuses Washington of initiating. This is not inconsistency. It is the documented operational pattern of Chinese gray zone conduct: use the negotiating table as rhetorical cover for the offensive operation that is running simultaneously.

America should not be fooled by it.

WHAT COMES NEXT: THE JUNE 30 DEADLINE AND THE NOVEMBER WINDOW

Two near-term dates define the next phase of this conflict.

June 30, 2026 is when the Pentagon’s 1260H designations formally take effect, barring direct defense contracts with the 188 listed Chinese companies. It is the date that transforms the 1260H list from a reputational designation into an enforcement mechanism with legal consequences for American companies that fail to scrub listed entities from their supply chains.

November 10, 2026 is when China’s partial suspension of its most aggressive rare earth export controls expires. China introduced extraterritorial rare earth export licensing requirements in October 2025, covering seven heavy rare earth elements and extending to any product anywhere in the world containing more than 0.1 percent Chinese-origin rare earth material by value. That expansion was suspended through November 10. When the suspension lifts, Beijing can reimpose extraterritorial controls on rare earth inputs moving through Germany, Japan, South Korea, or anywhere else on the planet, with 30 days’ notice.

Even under the current partial suspension, exports of yttrium, dysprosium, and terbium to the United States are running approximately 50 percent below pre-restriction baseline levels, with no confirmed timetable for normalization. America is already experiencing the effects of Chinese rare earth leverage. November 10 is when Beijing can turn the valve significantly tighter.

Chinese analyst Cameron Johnson described the June 22 action as Beijing’s brushback pitch. “This is a reaction to the U.S.’ recent blacklisting by the Pentagon,” Johnson assessed. “This also serves as a warning against any possible sanctions, such as ones targeting China’s open-source AI tools that are currently being discussed in the U.S.”

Beijing is not finished. This is a warning about what comes next if Washington continues down its current path.

WHAT AMERICA MUST UNDERSTAND

Analysts in Washington and in American media face a persistent temptation to categorize every Chinese economic action as a “trade dispute” or a “tit-for-tat escalation” and then move on to the next news cycle. That framing is both analytically insufficient and strategically dangerous.

What China executed on June 22, 2026, is a component of a long-running campaign to establish economic coercive leverage over the United States defense industrial base before any kinetic confrontation becomes necessary. Beijing is not trying to win a trade war. Beijing is trying to ensure that if a kinetic confrontation ever does occur, America’s weapons systems cannot be sustained, resupplied, or expanded at the scale the conflict would require.

Consider the architecture of what China has built. Forty years of subsidized rare earth processing investment created a global monopoly in the materials that power American weapons. A decade of Military-Civil Fusion policy integrated China’s commercial technology stack into its military innovation ecosystem, ensuring that every major Chinese technology company is, whether it wishes to be or not, a contributor to PLA modernization. Export licensing systems for rare earths, gallium, germanium, antimony, tungsten, and magnets created legal mechanisms to weaponize that monopoly with 30 days’ notice.

Madison wrote in Federalist No. 41 that the security of a republic depends not only on its capacity to defend itself but on the wisdom of its leaders to recognize threats before those threats mature into crises. America is not facing a theoretical threat. America is facing an adversary that has spent four decades engineering structural leverage over the industrial base that keeps American military power operational, and that is now exercising that leverage in graduated, calibrated steps designed to test American resolve without triggering a response that would accelerate decoupling.

President Trump’s administration deserves credit for accelerating the response. Pentagon equity in MP Materials, the $725 million commitment to Energy Fuels, the $13.6 billion autonomous systems budget, and the 1260H expansion are all evidence that Washington has recognized the problem and is moving to address it. Recognition is necessary but not sufficient. A fully integrated domestic rare earth supply chain capable of supporting American weapons production at scale will not exist before 2028 at the earliest. China’s November window closes in five months.

America needs to move faster than its adversary’s calendar.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE AMERICA FIRST AGENDA

At its core, this story is not about trade policy or tariff structures or diplomatic communiqués. It is about whether the United States can build, sustain, and field the weapons systems that protect American sovereignty and project American power in a world where our most capable adversary has deliberately positioned itself to make that impossible without Chinese cooperation.

That is an America First issue in the most fundamental sense. No sovereign nation can claim genuine independence when its fighter jets, submarines, missiles, and drones depend on materials controlled by a rival power that has openly stated its intention to supplant American global leadership.

Beijing has been patient, systematic, and strategically disciplined in building this leverage over decades. America’s response must match that patience with urgency, that system with a counter-system, and that discipline with the kind of long-term industrial commitment that the Trump administration has begun but that must be deepened, sustained, and protected from the political pressures that have historically allowed Washington to deprioritize strategic industrial policy the moment a crisis recedes.

China is waging this war whether America acknowledges it or not. On June 22, Beijing made the war a little harder to ignore.

America should not look away.

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