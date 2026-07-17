The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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DJM's avatar
DJM
19h

A strong majority of the electorate thinks VOTER ID is a good idea, yet SAVE Act stalled in Congress. God forbid we move to paper ballots, single day voting, and introduce reasonable audit standards. If we can't clean up this mess, how are we ever going to eliminate SNAP, Medicare, and Social Security fraud?

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Cynthia Fisher's avatar
Cynthia Fisher
11h

Does an individual from one of the disclosed, compromised states, have any legal recourse for being exposed in this data collection by a foreign entity (CCP) and for one’s own government not protecting said individual’s data? Can a class action suit be brought against the US government for knowingly allowing and covering up this criminality?

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