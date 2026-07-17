Ask yourself a simple question. If a foreign government built a spreadsheet with the name, birthdate, home address, and party registration of two hundred million American voters, would you want to know about it? If a federal agency caught a canvassing crew fabricating voter registrations on a paper trail thick enough to convict, would you expect the Department of Justice to prosecute it, or to sit on it for four years and then let it die quietly?

You already know the answer you want. This report gives you the answer the government’s own documents actually provide.

What follows is not commentary built on rumor or vibes. It is built on a July 2026 declassification from the White House Government Transparency Task Force, a Central Intelligence Agency note on Venezuelan election manipulation, a 2026 Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency report on election system vulnerabilities, an August 2020 Intelligence Community assessment, and an FBI case file out of Detroit spanning 2020 through 2024. Every fact below traces back to a named federal document. Read it, then decide for yourself whether the people running our election system deserve the trust they keep asking for.

THE FRAMERS SAW THIS COMING

Alexander Hamilton warned in Federalist No. 68 that few dangers worried the framers more than a foreign power gaining improper influence over the selection of the American executive. The Electoral College itself was built as a firebreak against that exact danger. Two hundred and thirty seven years later, the firebreak is being tested by a foreign intelligence service with a database, and by a domestic bureaucracy that would rather manage a scandal than prosecute one.

The documents released this year answer a question Americans have been discouraged from asking for the better part of a decade. Is the machinery of our elections actually secure? When it is not, does anyone with the power to act actually act? The government’s own paper trail says no on both counts, and it says so in its own words.

WHAT TRUMP DECLASSIFIED

On July 13, 2026, the White House Government Transparency Task Force, created in May 2026 to advise the President on records that should be released to the public, announced its first tranche of disclosures. The statement was blunt. Voter registration rolls from at least eighteen states had been compromised by the People’s Republic of China. Separately, more than two hundred million individual voter records had also been compromised by the PRC, without a clean state by state breakdown for that larger figure. The eighteen states named in the record were Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island, among others identified in the underlying intelligence.

Two hundred million records is not an abstraction. It approaches the entire universe of registered voters in the United States. A foreign adversary government has built, or is close to building, a comprehensive identity picture of the American electorate, cross referenced against consumer data and, according to a separate declassified product, against a registered United States military personnel database as well.

That last detail deserves its own paragraph. A declassified analytical document describing PRC data holdings states plainly that Beijing assembled a “comprehensive PII baseline” on American persons by combining a consumer database, voter registration databases pulled from multiple state governments including Georgia and Iowa, and a registered United States military personnel information database. Personally identifiable information on voters is one kind of national security problem. Personally identifiable information on service members, cross referenced against home addresses and political affiliation, is a different kind of problem entirely, and a far more dangerous one.

THE PRC’S OWN PAPER TRAIL

The most striking material in this release is not what American intelligence agencies say about China. It is what China’s own internal documents say about America. A declassified PRC analytical product obtained by U.S. intelligence describes an internal Chinese government analysis of United States voter registration information pulled from eighteen states following a recent midterm election cycle. The document lays out the intended uses without any pretense. This data would serve as a resource to identify and analyze the identities of what the document itself calls important American targets. It would also serve as a baseline for opinion analysis ahead of a general election.

The data set described in that document included voters’ first, middle, and last names, dates of birth, partial telephone numbers, historical voting records, home and mailing addresses, military affiliation, and political party registration, along with polling place information. A related declassified record shows the PRC also purchased or otherwise acquired 2020 voter data covering cities in at least seven states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, and North Carolina, and was actively requesting additional state level data as recently as 2023. A separate 2023 document, focused specifically on the 2024 election cycle, references PRC personnel being instructed to observe voting conditions on the ground in an unidentified American swing state ahead of that contest.

None of this proves a single vote was altered. This report will not claim otherwise, because the documents do not say otherwise. Identity level surveillance of the American electorate by a strategic adversary, at the scale these documents describe, is the story on its own terms. A hostile foreign government does not build a two hundred million record baseline on American voters, cross reference it against military service records, and file it away for archival purposes. It builds that baseline to use it, whether for targeting, coercion, influence operations, or something Americans have not yet been told about.

A DECADE OF WARNINGS THE GOVERNMENT MINIMIZED

The 2026 disclosures did not emerge from a vacuum. An unclassified report titled Voter Registration Database Threats, compiled from a decade of intelligence community, law enforcement, and state election official reporting, documents a pattern of foreign intrusion attempts against statewide voter registration databases stretching back years, with confirmed successful breaches in at least twenty states. The report states directly that experts have routinely minimized the significance of these breaches, treating them as a threat to public confidence rather than a threat to the mechanics of the election itself. That minimization, the report argues, has made American elections less secure rather than more.

The documented incidents are not hypothetical. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI confirmed that members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps successfully obtained voter registration data from at least one state in September 2020, after attempting to breach systems in twelve states total. Pro Russian hacktivists claimed responsibility for a distributed denial of service attack that knocked a public facing state election office website offline in 2022. That same year, suspected Chinese state cyber actors were caught scanning both election related and non election related state government websites while separately collecting publicly available American voter information. In 2023, New Hampshire election officials discovered that a vendor contracted to replace the state’s aging voter registration database had offshored part of the development work. The resulting software had been configured to connect to servers located in Russia, with a foreign programmer having hard coded the Ukrainian national anthem directly into the database. The issue was caught and corrected before the system went live, only because someone happened to look closely enough to notice.

The report’s core argument is one every American should sit with. A compromised voter file does not just embarrass an election office or fuel distrust on social media. Stolen voter data can sit unused for months or years and then be deployed later to request an absentee ballot in someone else’s name, to alter a registration record, or to add or delete registrants from the rolls entirely. The threat is not what the breach does to confidence in government. The threat is what a patient adversary can do with the data long after the news cycle has moved on to something else.

CISA’S OWN REPORT CARD

Foreign intelligence collection against voter files is the covert threat. The federal government’s own cybersecurity agency has now put the overt, structural threat on paper as well. A 2026 CISA election security report, summarizing technical assessments conducted from 2019 through 2024 in partnership with Idaho National Laboratory and through direct penetration testing of state, local, tribal, and territorial election networks, reads less like a routine compliance document and more like a confession.

CISA found that election related networks operated by state and local governments routinely lack basic cybersecurity hygiene. Flat, poorly segmented networks allowed lateral movement from ordinary email and office systems into election specific infrastructure. Multi factor authentication was inconsistently enforced. Credential sharing was common. In multiple penetration tests, CISA’s own assessors gained full control of an election network within hours or days, a fact the agency states plainly demonstrates that many state and local partners remain, in its own words, soft targets incapable of stopping even a moderately skilled adversary.

The certification regime meant to prevent this is, according to CISA, part of the problem rather than the solution. Many states legally prohibit software updates to certified election systems in the weeks or months before an election. A documented, known vulnerability can sit unpatched on a live voting system through an entire election cycle because patching it would break certification. CISA references a 2021 academic security analysis, later submitted as expert testimony in Curling v. Raffensperger in the Northern District of Georgia, demonstrating that Georgia’s ImageCast X ballot marking devices printed a barcode encoding the voter’s actual selections that the voter had no practical way to verify. A researcher successfully demonstrated that the encoded vote could be altered without physical access to the machine. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence separately commissioned a forensic vulnerability assessment of Dominion Voting Systems equipment used in Puerto Rico’s 2024 election, though CISA notes it reviewed only the resulting report and did not have direct access to the devices themselves.

CISA’s own recommendations, buried at the end of a document most Americans will never read, amount to an endorsement of the position election integrity advocates have made for years. Use hand marked, human readable paper ballots. Conduct real post election manual audits against the paper record before certifying results. Harmonize certification rules so a known vulnerability can actually be patched instead of waiting for the next election cycle to pass. These are not partisan demands from a conservative publication. They are the recommendations of the federal government’s own cybersecurity agency, published in 2026, about elections dating back to 2019.

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THE VENEZUELA QUESTION, HANDLED HONESTLY

No accounting of foreign involvement in electoral machinery is complete without addressing Venezuela, and honesty here requires more precision than this topic usually gets from either side of the aisle. A CIA note declassified on July 1, 2026, by CIA Director John Ratcliffe summarizes select intelligence reporting from 2004 through 2020 on Venezuela’s interest in, and capability to, manipulate electronic voting systems, including technology built by the company Smartmatic.

The documented record shows that in 2006, the Intelligence Community assessed that Smartmatic’s ownership ties to the Venezuelan government, combined with its acquisition of a U.S. voting systems company, posed what the assessment called a moderate national security threat. That judgment was serious enough to trigger a forced divestment of Smartmatic’s American operations by 2007. Intelligence reporting further indicates that ahead of Venezuela’s 2012 presidential election, Hugo Chavez’s intelligence services worked with Venezuela’s National Electoral Council and with Smartmatic to develop a plan to manipulate results at roughly three hundred voting centers in traditionally pro Chavez regions, targeting a margin of victory of approximately 1.5 million votes. Chavez won that election by approximately 1.6 million votes. Sourcing described in the note indicates Chavez congratulated his team afterward for successfully executing the plan.

Rigor demands stating the limits of this record as clearly as its substance. The CIA’s own note is explicit that while the intelligence validated real and sustained concern about foreign linked voting technology vendors, it did not definitively confirm that large scale electronic fraud was successfully executed in any specific Venezuelan election. The agency’s baseline assessment held that other factors better explained Venezuelan electoral outcomes. The most granular reporting on the 2012 manipulation plan is also described in the underlying document as coming from limited sourcing. What this record establishes is a documented history of intent, capability, and at least one credible, if not conclusively proven, instance of an attempted manipulation scheme involving a foreign vendor with later ties to American election technology markets. It is not proof that any American election was altered by Smartmatic technology. This report will not claim otherwise, no matter how satisfying that claim would feel to make. The Founders’ Signal reports what the documents say, not what we wish they said.

FOUR YEARS IN MUSKEGON: HOW THE SYSTEM HANDLES FRAUD WHEN IT CATCHES IT

The most damning material in this release has nothing to do with a foreign adversary. It concerns what happens when the American system catches domestic voter fraud red handed, then spends four years deciding not to do anything about it.

The case begins on October 5, 2020, when the Muskegon City Clerk’s Office in Michigan received six packages of mailed in voter registration applications. Clerk’s office staff flagged a portion of them as fraudulent on sight, based on nonexistent street addresses, invalid phone numbers, signatures that did not match Michigan Secretary of State records, and a pattern of applications that appeared to be written in the same handwriting despite bearing different names. The Michigan State Police, the Michigan Attorney General’s office, and the Muskegon Police Department opened parallel investigations within days. State Police obtained a forty eight hour GPS tracking warrant as part of the effort. By October 27, 2020, one week before the presidential election, investigators were briefing the FBI’s Detroit Election Team.

FBI Detroit’s internal communications from that period identify the source of the applications as a paid canvassing operation running out of an office on Broadway in the Muskegon area, part of a larger effort that also operated in Detroit, Ypsilanti, Southfield, Flint, and Lansing. Canvassers, according to multiple FBI witness interviews conducted between 2020 and 2024, were paid by the hour with per application bonuses or held to daily quotas requiring a set number of completed voter registration signatures per shift. Several witnesses independently told agents the same thing in their own words. When canvassers could not find enough real people to register, supervisors instructed them to fabricate applications outright, filling in invented names, addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers to hit quota and collect payment. One worker told investigators he simply sat in his car for entire shifts and wrote down the names of friends or relatives to have something to turn in. Another canvasser estimated she alone submitted roughly one hundred fraudulent applications and told agents it would not surprise her if the operation as a whole produced thousands of fake registrations across its full run. A separate witness told agents that blank or unsigned forms were left sitting in the office and later signed by a supervisor before submission. The signature on file did not even come from a canvasser who had spoken to the person named on the form, let alone from that person.

What happened next is where the story becomes as much about the Department of Justice as it is about the canvassers. FBI Detroit formally opened its assessment in March 2020 and, following the 2020 election, sought guidance from the Department’s Public Integrity Section, known internally as PIN, on how far the investigation could go. What followed was not a decision to close the case for lack of evidence. It was a multi year sequence of narrowed scope, delay, and internal FBI objection that the agency’s own emails preserve in detail.

In March 2021, PIN authorized a limited financial investigation into the prepaid payment cards used to pay canvassers but explicitly declined to authorize an investigation into the underlying voter fraud itself. By November 2021, the case agent was pushing back internally, forwarding colleagues language from the Justice Department’s own 2017 manual, Federal Prosecution of Election Offenses, which states without ambiguity that submitting fictitious names to election officials for inclusion on voter rolls and providing false information to establish voting eligibility both constitute federal election fraud under Title 52 of the United States Code. The same manual specifically addresses paying canvassers on a per registration basis, warning that this incentive structure predictably produces forged registrations and that federal prosecutors should consider charging both the individuals who submit false registrations and the organizations that employ and pay them. The case agent’s email is direct. He was, in his own words, not comfortable closing the case at that point given what the Department’s own guidance said the conduct amounted to.

The case did not close in 2021. It also did not move forward. In January 2022, another FBI agent wrote directly to Justice Department contacts, again citing the same manual, again laying out how the quota driven canvasser scheme matched the statutory description of prosecutable election fraud almost verbatim. PIN’s response, preserved in the record, concurred with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office not to pursue full charges. The investigation limped forward instead through incremental steps. Agents obtained authorization in 2022 to review a batch of just twenty applications and run database checks. By 2023 that had grown to one hundred additional applications and, eventually, a set of one hundred seven applications from the original clerk’s office referral, of which the FBI’s own internal analysis found the overwhelming majority to be fraudulent.

Timing politics intervened even then. In October 2023, with Michigan’s local elections scheduled for November 7 of that year, a Public Integrity Section official informed the FBI in writing that the Department’s election non interference policy prohibited interviewing the roughly one hundred identified canvassers until after that unrelated local election had concluded, been certified, and gone uncontested. The same official instructed the Bureau to consult again before conducting any interviews near Michigan’s February 2024 presidential primary or August 2024 state primary. Mass interviews of canvassers were finally conducted in December 2023, more than three years after the fraudulent applications first arrived in Muskegon. Those interviews produced the witness accounts described above, along with physical evidence, including signed canvasser contracts the FBI matched to individual handwriting samples and forwarded to the FBI Laboratory’s Questioned Documents Unit for forensic handwriting and indented writing analysis.

The forensic report came back in May 2024. By that point, the assigned Assistant United States Attorney had already told the case agent, in March 2024, that he did not expect the case to result in prosecution, and asked the FBI to formally request a written declination. What followed through the rest of 2024 was a bureaucratic loop. The FBI asked for a final decision. The U.S. Attorney’s Office indicated it was reconsidering. The Public Integrity Section weighed in again. No charges were ever filed. The most recent record in the released timeline is dated October 2024, four years to the month after the fraudulent applications first landed on a Muskegon clerk’s desk. It documents the U.S. Attorney’s Office still deciding whether it was prepared to prosecute a case its own agents had already proven, using the Department’s own legal standard, met the bar for federal election fraud.

One additional detail from the witness record deserves inclusion with appropriate care. A single canvasser, describing her time with the operation, told FBI agents she came to believe the group’s fraudulent registration push was an attempt to keep certain people from voting for a particular candidate. This is the stated personal impression of one witness, offered in an interview summary, not a documented objective of the organization and not corroborated elsewhere in the released file. It belongs in this report because a witness said it, on the record, to federal agents, and readers deserve to see it. It belongs with the same qualifier the FBI itself would apply. It is testimony, not proof of intent, and it should be held exactly that loosely until further documentation says otherwise.

WHAT THE RECORD ACTUALLY SUPPORTS

Put the pieces next to each other and a coherent picture emerges, one that requires no exaggeration to be alarming. A strategic adversary has spent years building an identity level intelligence baseline on the American electorate, cross referenced against military service records, at a scale approaching the full national voter file. The federal government’s own cybersecurity agency has documented, in its own words, that the systems meant to protect that electorate run on networks its own red teams can penetrate in hours, using a certification process that can leave a known vulnerability unpatched through an entire election cycle by design. Historical intelligence establishes that at least one foreign government, working with a voting technology vendor that later did business in the United States, demonstrated both the intent and a credible plan to manipulate electronic vote counts, even where that specific plan’s ultimate execution rests on sourcing the CIA itself calls limited. When a domestic voter fraud scheme was caught in the act, with a paper trail, forensic handwriting evidence, and multiple corroborating witnesses, the Department of Justice’s own Public Integrity Section spent four years slow walking the case into functional non prosecution, citing election sensitivity rules to delay interviews of the very people who had already been caught fabricating the paperwork.

None of that requires a conspiracy theory. It requires reading the government’s own documents, which is precisely what this report has done. The Constitution entrusts the franchise to the states and to the people, not to a foreign intelligence service with a spreadsheet of two hundred million names, and not to a certification bureaucracy that treats a documented software vulnerability as less urgent than a filing deadline. Madison and Hamilton built structural protections against foreign influence into the architecture of the republic itself because they understood a republic that cannot secure the integrity of its own vote count is a republic in name only. The documents declassified in the summer of 2026 are not a partisan talking point. They are the government’s own account of a decade in which that warning went largely unheeded, and the record now belongs to the public that has a constitutional right to see it.

The fix is not mysterious. Hand marked paper ballots with real post election audits. Election systems that can be patched without waiting on a certification calendar. State legislatures that treat voter file security as critical infrastructure instead of an afterthought. A Department of Justice Public Integrity Section that applies its own written standard for federal election fraud consistently, rather than selectively, regardless of how close the calendar sits to the next election. Americans do not need to be told what to think about any of this. They need the documents. Now, for the first time, they have them.

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SOURCES

The White House Government Transparency Task Force publicly posted all four categories of declassified records cited in this report at whitehouse.gov/election-integrity on July 16 and 17, 2026. Each entry below traces a specific claim in this report to the named document and, where the record has been posted publicly, a direct link. Every document not yet individually paginated by the White House is contained within the four downloadable archive files linked below, organized by subject.

The White House, Election Integrity:

Landing page hosting all four categories of declassified records referenced throughout this report: https://www.whitehouse.gov/election-integrity/

WHTF Government Transparency Task Force, “States Statement” (July 13, 2026):

The 18 named states and the 200-million-record figure: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Chinas-Acquisition-and-Exploitation-of-American-Voter-Data.zip

Declassified PRC analytical document, “Analysis on U.S. Voter Registration Information from 18 States”:

The PRC’s stated intent to use voter data for identity matching and opinion analysis: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Chinas-Acquisition-and-Exploitation-of-American-Voter-Data.zip

Declassified PRC analytical document, “Collection of U.S. Consumer, Military, Voter Registration Databases”:

The “comprehensive PII baseline” combining consumer, voter, and military personnel data: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Chinas-Acquisition-and-Exploitation-of-American-Voter-Data.zip

Declassified PRC analytical document, “PRC Shares 2020 U.S. Voter Registration Data for Cities Within Seven U.S. States” (2023):

The seven-state data acquisition and requests for Connecticut and Massachusetts data: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Chinas-Acquisition-and-Exploitation-of-American-Voter-Data.zip

Declassified PRC analytical document on 2024 election targeting (2023):

PRC personnel instructed to observe an unidentified swing state ahead of the 2024 election: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Chinas-Acquisition-and-Exploitation-of-American-Voter-Data.zip

Declassified memo, “PRC Possesses List of Likely Compromised Data” (2019 reporting):

The 204,822,241-record unspecified U.S. voter database and the named state database with 1,746,069 records: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Chinas-Acquisition-and-Exploitation-of-American-Voter-Data.zip

Department of Homeland Security, “Voter Registration Database Threats” (unclassified report, July 2026):

The decade-long pattern of foreign breach attempts, the Iran IRGC voter data theft, the 2022 Russian DDoS attack, the 2022 Chinese scanning incident, and the 2023 New Hampshire vendor breach: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Chinas-Acquisition-and-Exploitation-of-American-Voter-Data.zip

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, “Election Report” (July 13, 2026):

CISA’s own findings on network segmentation failures, certification-driven patch delays, the Georgia ImageCast X barcode vulnerability, and the Puerto Rico Dominion forensic review: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Vulnerabilities-in-Electronic-Voting-and-Ballot-Counting-Systems.zip

National Intelligence Council, “Foreign Threats to 2020 US Federal Elections” (NICA 2020-06885D, August 19, 2020):

The Russia, China, and Iran election influence assessment: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Vulnerabilities-in-Electronic-Voting-and-Ballot-Counting-Systems.zip

Central Intelligence Agency, “Summary of Select Intelligence Reporting from 2004-2020 on Venezuela’s Electronic Voting Manipulation Capabilities” (declassified July 1, 2026):

The Smartmatic divestment, the 2012 Chavez election manipulation reporting, and the CIA’s own sourcing caveats: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Vulnerabilities-in-Electronic-Voting-and-Ballot-Counting-Systems.zip

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, public statement on the Venezuela intelligence reporting (July 16, 2026): Corroborating on-the-record confirmation of the Venezuela reporting’s origin and purpose:

The White House, “Michigan Voter-Registration Investigation”:

Source archive for the entire Muskegon canvasser fraud case file, including the FBI four-year case timeline, GBI Strategies communications, PIN declination and delay memos, and all witness interview 302s cited in this report: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Michigan-Voter-Registration-Investigation.zip

Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 68, “The Mode of Electing the President” (1788):

The framers’ concern about foreign influence over the selection of the American executive: https://guides.loc.gov/federalist-papers/text-61-70

The White House, “WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

President Trump Exposes Bombshell Evidence of Foreign Election Interference and Deep State Suppression” (July 17, 2026): Contextual confirmation of the July 16, 2026 primetime address and the release of all four document categories: https://www.whitehouse.gov/releases/2026/07/what-they-are-saying-president-trump-exposes-bombshell-evidence-of-foreign-election-interference-and-deep-state-suppression/

A note on sourcing. The four archive files above each bundle multiple individual documents rather than linking to single pages, so several entries above point to the same archive URL under different document titles. Several of the underlying documents are scanned images rather than searchable text. Readers who want to verify a specific claim in this report against the original page should download the relevant archive and locate the file by the document title given in this sources list, which matches the title used in the original released file.