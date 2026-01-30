Breaking the chains of the Central Bank and reclaiming monetary independence for “We the People”.

Introduction: The Stunning Revelation Hook

On January 29, 2026, during his first Cabinet meeting of the year, President Donald Trump stated he would announce his nominee for the next Federal Reserve Chair “sometime next week.” Reports later clarified the reveal would occur Friday morning. This came one day after the Federal Open Market Committee’s January 28 decision to maintain the federal funds rate target range at 3.5 percent to 3.75 percent. The vote was 10-2, marking the first pause in rate adjustments since July 2025 after three consecutive quarter-point cuts in late 2025.

Chair Jerome Powell defended the hold in his press conference, noting economic activity expanding at a solid pace, job gains remaining low but stable, unemployment showing signs of stabilization, and inflation remaining somewhat elevated. He emphasized the Committee’s data-dependent approach and commitment to dual mandates of maximum employment and price stability. Governors Stephen I. Miran and Christopher J. Waller dissented, preferring a 1/4 percentage point reduction.

This decision ignited immediate backlash. President Trump responded forcefully on Truth Social. In a post dated January 28–29, he wrote: “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell again refused to cut interest rates, even though he has absolutely no reason to keep them so high. He is hurting our Country, and its National Security. We should have a substantially lower rate now that even this moron admits inflation is no longer a problem or threat. Because of the vast amounts of money flowing into our Country because of Tariffs, we should be paying the LOWEST INTEREST RATE OF ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD.”

The president’s words captured the essence of the conflict. High rates impose unnecessary costs: elevated mortgage payments for families, higher borrowing for small businesses, and billions in added interest on the national debt. Trump tied the issue directly to national security, arguing that tariff revenues create fiscal space for aggressive easing without inflation risk.

The eye-opening pattern is unmistakable. Federal Reserve “independence” functions less as neutral expertise and more as insulation from democratic accountability. It enables policies that act as a hidden tax through inflation and high costs, transferring wealth upward to asset holders while eroding the purchasing power of workers and savers. As of January 7, 2026, total gross national debt stood at $38.43 trillion, up $2.25 trillion year-over-year according to the Joint Economic Committee Republicans’ Monthly Debt Update. By late January, trackers placed it near $38.52 trillion. Interest payments alone siphon hundreds of billions annually, funds that could secure borders, rebuild infrastructure, or provide tax relief.

This is no isolated policy spat. It exposes a century-long drift from constitutional principles. Article I, Section 8 grants Congress exclusive authority “To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof.” The Founders never intended an unelected board to wield such power with minimal oversight. Thomas Jefferson warned: “I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies.” James Madison in Federalist No. 44 stressed limits on federal financial powers to prevent consolidation threatening republican government.

Trump’s challenge revives that vigilance. Voters in the 2024 landslide mandated growth, prosperity, and accountability. They rejected elite-driven caution that prioritizes banker stability over American workers. Lower rates aligned with real economic strength—from energy dominance, tariff inflows, manufacturing resurgence—would unleash opportunity. The fight against central bank overreach is integral to restoring economic sovereignty.

Patriots see the stakes clearly. This is about more than rates. It concerns whether monetary policy serves We the People or entrenched networks. The president’s direct engagement and impending nomination signal momentum toward reform. The Republic’s liberty depends on breaking chains of unaccountable financial power.

Historical Foundations: The Birth of Monetary Tyranny

The Constitution is unequivocal. Article I, Section 8 empowers Congress to “coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin.” This provision reflects hard-won lessons from colonial paper money abuses and the Articles of Confederation’s weaknesses. Founders sought to prevent both state-level inflation and centralized executive abuse of currency.

Thomas Jefferson articulated the peril plainly: “Paper is poverty... it is only the ghost of money, and not money itself.” He viewed banking institutions as threats to liberty greater than standing armies, fearing corruption through unrestrained issuance. James Madison in Federalist No. 44 warned against loose interpretations of federal powers that could consolidate authority and endanger republican forms.

The Federal Reserve’s 1913 origins defied these safeguards. Conceived in secrecy at Jekyll Island by bankers and politicians, the Federal Reserve Act blended public oversight with private control. President Woodrow Wilson signed it amid political pressure, establishing fractional-reserve banking that allows money creation through loans with minimal reserves. Critics labeled it legalized counterfeiting, as banks extend credit beyond deposits.

Early performance validated concerns. Restrictive policies in the late 1920s and early 1930s exacerbated the Great Depression by contracting credit when expansion was vital. Post-World War II inflation eroded savings as government deficits grew monetized. The 1951 Treasury-Fed Accord formalized “independence,” separating monetary from fiscal control. Yet it entrenched fiat dominance. President Nixon’s 1971 closure of the gold window severed the dollar’s tie to tangible backing, enabling unlimited creation.

The stunning connection: Delegated authority for stability evolved into unaccountable dominance. Independence shielded the Fed from congressional scrutiny and public pressure. Debt spiraled. From $38.43 trillion in early January 2026 (Joint Economic Committee data), it grows at billions daily, with interest burdens crowding out productive spending.

This trajectory echoes Founders’ warnings. Centralized finance concentrates power among elites disconnected from citizens. It manipulates currency for gain while imposing inflation and taxes on the productive class. The 1913 Act bypassed constitutional checks by delegating coinage powers without adequate mechanisms for revocation or oversight.

Andrew Jackson’s campaign against the Second Bank of the United States provides enduring precedent. In his 1832 veto message, Jackson declared: “It is to be regretted that the rich and powerful too often bend the acts of government to their selfish purposes.” He viewed the Bank as an engine of aristocracy, corrupting officials and favoring the wealthy. His victory dismantled it. The Republic operated without a central bank for decades, demonstrating sound money and limited finance support liberty and growth.

Today’s Federal Reserve perpetuates similar dangers in contemporary form. It operates with limited direct accountability. Policies favor asset owners through low-rate speculation bubbles and high-rate corrections that punish Main Street. Post-2008 quantitative easing inflated markets while wages stagnated. Workers faced rising costs without proportional gains.

The historical record condemns central banking. It amplifies crises more than prevents them. It facilitates unchecked government expansion by monetizing debt. This erodes liberty through gradual wealth confiscation from producers to financiers and bureaucrats.

Trump’s current offensive confronts this legacy. By demanding rates aligned with economic reality—bolstered by tariffs and growth—and preparing growth-oriented leadership, he revives Jacksonian principles. The 2024 mandate rejected elite control. Voters sought prosperity, security, accountability. Reforming the Fed is essential to fulfill that vision and restore constitutional balance.

Patterns of Capture: Elite Networks and Institutional Rot

The Federal Reserve’s leadership has long reflected entrenched ties to Wall Street giants and global financial institutions. Board members and chairs routinely cycle between the central bank, firms like Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, and international organizations. This revolving door ensures policies prioritize asset managers, large banks, and speculators over the interests of everyday Americans and small businesses.

Quantitative easing programs since 2008 illustrate the mechanism. The Fed injected trillions in liquidity into markets, inflating stock prices, real estate values, and corporate bonds for those already holding substantial assets. Wage earners, retirees on fixed incomes, and entrepreneurs seeking loans faced stagnant real wages and higher living costs. Inflation operates as a hidden tax, diminishing purchasing power without requiring congressional approval or public debate.

Historical parallels reveal the persistent pattern. Alan Greenspan’s prolonged low-rate environment in the early 2000s fueled the housing bubble that burst in 2008. Ben Bernanke’s aggressive post-crisis easing rewarded financial speculation while Main Street recovery lagged. Jerome Powell’s rate-hike cycle from 2022 to 2023 slowed the robust growth achieved during Trump’s first term, contributing to economic headwinds that elites later blamed on external factors.

Across administrations, Republican and Democrat alike, the Fed has resisted policies that deliver broad-based prosperity. It favors stability for financial markets over dynamic growth for the productive economy. The eye-opening continuity exposes the Fed as an integral component of the permanent administrative state. It shields itself from meaningful congressional oversight while enabling debt-fueled globalism that imposes hidden costs on patriots through elevated borrowing rates and eroded savings.

Personnel networks provide concrete evidence. Current and former governors maintain deep connections to institutions that profit directly from Fed actions. BlackRock, managing trillions influenced by monetary policy, has seen its executives appear on leadership shortlists. Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s global chief investment officer for fixed income, ranks high among candidates for the next chair—despite his firm’s massive role in QE-era asset inflation. Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor, has advocated for a smaller balance sheet but remains tied to establishment circles. This interconnected web locks in speculation-favoring policies over investments in American manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure.

The resulting two-tiered economy is stark. During bubble phases, ultra-low rates enrich Wall Street traders and asset holders. During corrections, high rates punish families with mortgages, small business owners needing capital, and workers facing reduced real wages. The system entrenches inequality while cloaking it in the language of economic stability.

James Madison in Federalist No. 10 warned of factions that advance narrow interests at the expense of the public good. Anti-Federalist writers feared central institutions that could empower an aristocracy disconnected from the people and accountable to no one. Modern evidence affirms those concerns. The Fed’s balance sheet expansion has monetized massive federal deficits, allowing government overspending without immediate political repercussions. Interest payments on the $38.43 trillion national debt (as of January 7, 2026, per Joint Economic Committee Republicans’ Monthly Debt Update) now consume hundreds of billions annually—funds diverted from border security, infrastructure, or tax relief for working families.

Trump’s mandate explicitly rejects this capture. Voters in 2024 demanded accountability, economic growth, and an end to elite-driven policies that drain national wealth. The Fed’s ongoing resistance to lower rates—despite tariff revenues boosting federal coffers and energy dominance strengthening the dollar—exposes its role in obstructing that mandate.

The rot extends to transparency deficits and resistance to audits. Congress holds constitutional authority to oversee coinage and currency value. Yet the Fed operates with near-autonomy, claiming independence as justification for minimal disclosure. The pattern is damning: Central banking exacerbates crises more often than it prevents them. It facilitates unchecked government expansion. It erodes liberty through gradual wealth transfer from producers to financiers and bureaucrats.

Reclaiming control requires confronting these networks head-on. Trump’s push for aligned leadership represents a necessary step forward. It revives the principle that monetary policy must serve the Republic and its citizens, not entrenched elite interests.

The 2026 Escalation: Defiance, Probes, and the Chair Pick Pivot

January 2026 crystallized the confrontation. On January 28, the Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-2 to maintain the federal funds rate target range at 3.5 percent to 3.75 percent. The official statement from federalreserve.gov noted economic activity expanding at a solid pace, job gains low but stable, unemployment showing stabilization signs, and inflation somewhat elevated. The Committee reaffirmed its data-dependent approach to achieve maximum employment and 2 percent inflation over the longer run.

Chair Jerome Powell, in his press conference, defended the hold while acknowledging broad support for the decision. Governors Stephen I. Miran and Christopher J. Waller dissented, advocating a quarter-point reduction to support growth amid improving conditions.

President Trump responded with unfiltered directness. In Truth Social posts on January 28 and 29, he wrote: “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell again refused to cut interest rates, even though he has absolutely no reason to keep them so high. He is hurting our Country, and its National Security. We should have a substantially lower rate now that even this moron admits inflation is no longer a problem or threat. Because of the vast amounts of money flowing into our Country because of Tariffs, we should be paying the LOWEST INTEREST RATE OF ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD.”

The broader pressure campaign spans multiple fronts. A Department of Justice probe targets Powell, with grand jury subpoenas focused on his congressional testimony regarding Fed building renovations. Powell has described the investigation as pretextual intimidation linked to policy disagreements. The Fed has provided partial compliance but resisted full disclosure.

Parallel legal battles challenge the core of Fed independence. In Trump v. Cook, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on January 21 regarding President Trump’s attempt to remove Governor Lisa Cook “for cause” over alleged mortgage fraud (which she denies). The case tests removal protections under the Federal Reserve Act. SCOTUSblog reporting indicates a majority appeared inclined to uphold Cook’s position, expressing concern that easing removal would undermine Fed stability and independence. Justices highlighted risks to the institution if executive discretion expanded without strong justification.

The decisive pivot occurred during the January 29 Cabinet meeting. Trump announced he would reveal his nominee for the next Federal Reserve Chair “sometime next week,” with reports clarifying Friday morning. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are involved in the process. Powell’s chair term expires in May.

The shortlist includes four candidates, all broadly favoring lower rates and growth alignment: Kevin Hassett (National Economic Council Director, loyal Trump advisor from the first term); Christopher Waller (current Fed governor who dissented for a cut in January); Kevin Warsh (former Fed governor advocating balance sheet reduction and regime change); Rick Rieder (BlackRock global fixed income chief, leading prediction markets despite past donations to non-Trump figures).

The revelation is stark. The Fed’s decision to hold rates amid solid economic indicators and tariff-driven inflows signals deliberate resistance to the people’s mandate. Voters elected Trump to deliver prosperity through lower costs, robust growth, and accountability. High rates obstruct that agenda by inflating mortgage payments, business loans, and government interest burdens—costing hundreds of billions annually in unnecessary expense.

Trump’s nominee process represents a clear turning point. A confirmed growth-oriented chair would realign monetary policy with Article II duties to promote national welfare and faithfully execute laws. It counters the entrenched caution that protects elite interests over patriot priorities.

This escalation lays bare the deeper struggle: The administrative state deploys procedural and legal shields to maintain control. Trump’s actions invoke constitutional principles of oversight, accountability, and sovereignty. They echo historical confrontations with unaccountable power, from Jackson’s Bank War to modern battles against bureaucratic entrenchment.

The fight endures. Patriots must recognize the high stakes. Lower rates anchored in genuine economic gains would unleash American potential across sectors. The Republic’s economic foundation requires dismantling this cycle of capture and defiance.

Constitutional & Founders’ Lens: Testing Against Eternal Truths

The Constitution speaks with clarity and force. Article I, Section 8 grants Congress the exclusive power “To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin.” This authority was no accident. Founders crafted it to safeguard against the currency manipulations and inflationary abuses they endured under British rule and the weak Articles of Confederation.

Thomas Jefferson issued stark warnings: “I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies... If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency... the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered.” James Madison in Federalist No. 44 emphasized strict construction of federal powers over finance to prevent consolidation that could subvert republican government.

The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 represented a profound departure. By delegating vast coinage-like authority to an unelected board with statutory “for cause” protections, it created an institution insulated from direct congressional or electoral control. Anti-Federalist Brutus foresaw such dangers: A central bank would “enable a few designing men to create a moneyed aristocracy” capable of manipulating currency for private advantage, disconnected from the people’s will.

The fundamental test: Does Federal Reserve independence advance ordered liberty? The record answers no. Independence shields inflationary policies that erode property rights through a hidden tax on savings and wages. It perpetuates debt slavery, with national debt at $38.43 trillion as of January 7, 2026 (Joint Economic Committee Republicans Monthly Debt Update), generating interest burdens that divert resources from defense, borders, and tax relief. Monetization of deficits allows unchecked expansion, bypassing Congress’s purse power—Madison in Federalist No. 58 called this the “most complete and effectual weapon” against tyranny.

Trump’s executive pressure aligns with Article II responsibilities: The President must “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed” and defend sovereignty. Demanding rates tied to economic reality (tariff inflows, manufacturing strength) fulfills that duty against administrative obstruction.

Andrew Jackson’s precedent remains powerful. His 1832 veto of the Second Bank’s recharter declared: “It is to be regretted that the rich and powerful too often bend the acts of government to their selfish purposes... Many of our rich men have not been content with equal protection and equal benefits, but have besought us to make them richer by act of Congress.” Jackson dismantled the institution. The Republic prospered without a central bank for decades, proving sound money and limited finance sustain liberty.

The modern Fed echoes those aristocratic perils. It resists reform through procedural barriers and claims of expertise. Founders rejected unaccountable expertise; they built a republic answerable to the people.

The Supreme Court’s January 21, 2026, oral arguments in Trump v. Cook highlight the tension. The case tests removal protections under the Federal Reserve Act. A majority appeared inclined to uphold Governor Lisa Cook’s position, expressing concern that easing removal would undermine Fed stability and independence. Justices questioned whether “for cause” applies broadly or requires conduct tied to duties. If removal demands extraordinary justification unrelated to policy performance, the Fed becomes an unmoored fourth branch, eroding federalism and separation of powers.

This concentration of financial authority contradicts Founders’ vision of diffused power. Trump’s challenge revives constitutional spirit: Installing growth-oriented leadership realigns policy with congressional intent and voter mandate. Lower rates supporting American industry and energy dominance would restore liberty eroded by fiat excess.

Eternal truths demand rigorous scrutiny. Ordered liberty requires sound money, accountable institutions, and property safeguards. The current Fed model fails these tests. Reclamation begins with acknowledging the failure and restoring proper constitutional order.

Paths Forward: Reclamation and Patriot Momentum

Reform lies within constitutional reach. Congress possesses the authority to act. Reviving “Audit the Fed” legislation—long championed by patriots—would impose full transparency on operations long shielded from scrutiny. Regular, comprehensive audits could reveal funding flows, decision rationales, and conflicts favoring elites over citizens.

Sound-money alternatives offer structural change. Reinstating gold or silver standards would curb fiat debasement and restore tangible value backing. Incorporating Bitcoin or digital assets as strategic reserves—hedging inflation while enhancing sovereignty—aligns with Founders’ preference for hard currency over paper promises. These steps prevent wealth erosion through endless printing.

Personnel shifts deliver immediate impact. Confirming a growth-aligned chair from the shortlist—Kevin Hassett (loyal NEC Director), Christopher Waller (dissenting governor favoring cuts), Kevin Warsh (former governor pushing regime change and smaller balance sheet), Rick Rieder (BlackRock fixed income chief supporting lower rates)—would shift the FOMC toward policies backing the 2024 mandate. Reinstatement of Schedule F would enable removal of holdover bureaucrats obstructing accountability.

These paths require patriot mobilization. Contact representatives to demand oversight hearings on Fed transparency and removal standards. Amplify primary sources: FOMC statements from federalreserve.gov, Trump Truth Social posts exposing defiance, JEC debt updates documenting burdens. Build grassroots networks focused on monetary liberty. This living constitutional archive chronicles the struggle for posterity.

Trump’s momentum is unmistakable. His direct confrontations, Cabinet announcement of a “next week” nominee (clarified to Friday morning), and Truth Social rebukes signal a turning point. A confirmed dovish chair could lower borrowing costs, complement tariff strategies, and drive energy dominance. The outcome: revitalized manufacturing, funded border security through real growth, restored prosperity for working families.

This battle extends beyond economics. It reclaims the Republic from entrenched capture. Founders designed government to serve liberty, not subvert it through unaccountable power. Confronting central bank tyranny honors their legacy and fuels the MAGA surge.

Patriots, the hour is urgent. Demand accountability. Spread the documented patterns. Fuel the momentum. Ordered liberty depends on vigilant citizens restoring constitutional balance. The fight for monetary sovereignty is the fight for America itself. Victory belongs to those who stand resolute.

The torch of Lady Liberty endures. Patriot’s must remain vigilant to reclaim the Republic’s financial freedom.

Thank you for reading this Founders’ Report. In an era when central banks wield power the Founders never intended, exposing the patterns of capture and charting paths to reclamation is essential to preserving ordered liberty. Your engagement fuels the momentum.

Share this article — Spread the truth far and wide. Forward this to patriots who need to see how “independence” has become a shield for elite control, and how President Trump’s fight echoes the Jacksonian stand for sovereignty.

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Comment below — What stands out the most? The revolving door between the Fed and Wall Street? The debt burden crushing future generations? The constitutional parallels to Brutus and Jackson? Drop your thoughts below.

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Thank you again for standing with us in defense of constitutional principles and American sovereignty. The battle for monetary liberty is the battle for the Republic itself. Keep the faith, stay vigilant, and let’s reclaim what is ours.

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