The machinery of federal justice stood watch over the republic. Under Merrick Garland, it was turned against the people it was built to protect.

THEY DIDN’T JUST TARGET PRO-LIFERS. THEY BUILT A MACHINE TO DO IT.

The report dropped Monday. It runs nearly 900 pages. And what it documents is not overzealous prosecution, not bureaucratic overreach, and not a policy disagreement dressed up in legal language. What it documents is a coordinated operation between the United States Department of Justice and private pro-abortion advocacy groups to identify, monitor, track, and imprison American citizens for their religious beliefs and their constitutionally protected speech.

This is not an allegation. This is the federal government’s own findings about itself.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said it plainly when the firings were announced Monday. “This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice. No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs. The weaponization that happened under the Biden Administration will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system.” Four prosecutors were terminated, including the architect of the entire operation, Civil Rights Division Trial Attorney Sanjay Patel. The machinery has been dismantled. The men and women who built it are gone.

But Merrick Garland is still walking free. That is the part that cannot be allowed to stand.

Dossiers. Real-time tips. Active case files shared with outside advocacy groups. The task force was not investigating crimes. It was hunting Americans.

THE OPERATION

To understand what Patel built, you have to understand what he was given access to and what he chose to do with it. Attorney General Garland established the National Task Force on Violence Against Reproductive Health Care Providers in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022. On its face, the task force was a law enforcement response to threats against abortion providers. In practice, it became something else entirely.

Patel served as Task Force Director. He did not wait for crimes to be reported to him. He cultivated a direct pipeline to the National Abortion Federation’s Security Director, Michelle Davidson, whom he described in writing as an “MVP” for bringing incidents to his attention “often in real-time, which usually result in an investigation/prosecution.” Davidson was not a law enforcement officer. She was an employee of a private advocacy organization with a direct financial and ideological stake in the prosecution of pro-life Americans. Patel treated her like a partner.

The coordination did not stop there. The report documents that Patel provided significant amounts of information back to NAF, sharing with Davidson a list of all active FACE Act charges and information about the terms of release for pro-life activists currently in custody. His own supervisors did not know this was happening. They believed, according to the report, that the information flow had always been a one-way street. It had not been. The Department of Justice and the National Abortion Federation were running a joint operation, and the chain of command inside DOJ had been bypassed to make it possible.

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Feminist Majority Foundation were also embedded in this network. These groups compiled dossiers on pro-life activists. They tracked travel. They documented constitutionally protected advocacy. They fed that material to federal investigators, who used it to build the predicate for search warrants and criminal charges. The Biden DOJ did not investigate crimes that were reported to them. They accepted intelligence from ideological allies and then went looking for crimes to attach to the people those allies had already decided were targets.

That is not law enforcement. That is a political operation with a federal badge.

A law written in 1871 to protect freed Black Americans from Klan terror was repurposed 152 years later to imprison Catholic grandmothers and a father defending his son.

THE WEAPON THEY CHOSE

Patel needed a legal vehicle capable of producing the sentences he wanted. The FACE Act alone, passed in 1994 under President Clinton, carried modest penalties for first-time nonviolent offenders. Six months. A small fine. Even the felony tier of the statute, reserved for conduct involving bodily injury, carried a maximum of ten years. Those penalties existed. Patel did not consider them sufficient. So he reached back 152 years and found something he could stack on top of all of it.

The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 was passed by a Reconstruction Congress at the direct request of President Ulysses S. Grant. It was written specifically to crush the original Klan, which was terrorizing newly emancipated Black Americans across the Deep South, murdering men who tried to vote, burning homes, and executing anyone who dared to hold public office. The statute’s “conspiracy against rights” provision was forged in the blood of that era. It was one of the most powerful anti-terror statutes in American law.

Sanjay Patel repurposed it to prosecute elderly Catholic women praying outside abortion clinics.

By pairing the FACE Act with the conspiracy against rights charge under 18 U.S.C. Section 241, Patel ensured that even defendants whose underlying conduct did not rise to a felony were now facing felony exposure automatically. The Section 241 charge did not require an overt act to be proven. It did not require violence. It required only that two or more people agreed to interfere with a federally protected right. Applied to a peaceful clinic sit-in, it transformed a misdemeanor into a federal felony carrying up to ten years, stacked on top of whatever the FACE Act itself already authorized. The result was potential exposure exceeding a decade in federal prison for Americans who prayed, sang hymns, and sat in front of doors. This legal innovation was deployed for the first time in 2022, the same year Dobbs was decided, and it was applied exclusively to pro-life defendants. It was never used against the pro-abortion activists who firebombed pregnancy centers, vandalized churches, or assaulted sidewalk counselors in the three years that followed.

The founding generation understood instinctively what happens when the machinery of law is captured by faction and turned against political opponents. James Madison warned in Federalist No. 51 that the structure of government must be designed to prevent any one faction from concentrating enough power to oppress another. The Biden DOJ did exactly what Madison feared. It handed the sword to one side, sheathed it against the other, and called the result justice.

Mark Houck had already offered to surrender voluntarily. The Biden DOJ sent twenty-plus armed agents to his family home at dawn anyway. A jury acquitted him on every count.

THE PEOPLE THEY DESTROYED

The statistics tell part of the story. The Biden DOJ requested an average sentence of 26.8 months for pro-life defendants. For comparable offenders on the other side, the average requested sentence was 12.3 months. More than double. Prosecutors in these cases also disparaged defendants’ religious beliefs in court filings and proceedings, mocked Catholic judges, and in at least some instances sought to exclude religious jurors from the panels that would decide these cases.

But the statistics do not tell you about Mark Houck.

Houck is a Catholic father of seven from rural Pennsylvania who volunteered as a sidewalk counselor outside a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood. In October 2021, a clinic escort repeatedly directed vulgar and sexually explicit remarks at Houck’s twelve-year-old son. Houck intervened and pushed the man away from his child. Local authorities investigated and declined to bring charges. The matter was closed.

Patel reopened it. After Planned Parenthood’s local security director contacted the FBI and requested federal action, the bureau forwarded the email directly to Patel, who immediately flagged it as “a good felony FACE matter” and assigned the case to himself. He spent the next several months overcoming his own supervisors’ skepticism to bring charges against a man whose conduct had already been reviewed and dismissed at the local level. On September 23, 2022, before dawn, more than twenty armed FBI agents and state troopers surrounded Houck’s home, long guns drawn, as his wife and seven children watched in terror from the stairs. He had offered to turn himself in voluntarily. The offer was declined. A jury unanimously acquitted Mark Houck on every count. He later won a seven-figure settlement from the Biden DOJ.

Then there is Lauren Handy, who received the longest sentence handed down in any of these cases: 57 months in federal prison for her participation in a nonviolent clinic blockade. And there is Eva Edl, an 89-year-old survivor of a communist concentration camp, who as a child was imprisoned by Yugoslav dictator Josip Tito for the crime of being Danube-Swabian. She came to America. She became a citizen. She spent her later years praying in front of abortion clinics from her wheelchair. Patel’s task force charged her under the Ku Klux Klan Act and sought a sentence that, at her age, would have amounted to a death sentence inside a federal prison.

The report also documents that throughout this entire period, the FACE Act contains protections for houses of worship. It was never used that way. More than 100 pro-life pregnancy centers and churches were firebombed, vandalized, and attacked in the years following Dobbs. Senators wrote directly to Garland requesting that the FACE Act be used to protect religious institutions. Garland’s task force did not bring a single case. Not one. The law that was used to send a grandmother to federal prison for singing hymns was never once applied to protect a church from arson.

Merrick Garland built the task force. He authorized its mandate. He ran the Department of Justice for four years while this happened. He does not get to walk away from what that record shows.

GARLAND’S NAME IS ON THIS

Sanjay Patel built the operation. But Merrick Garland built Sanjay Patel’s task force, authorized its mandate, and ran the Department of Justice for four years while this was happening. The National Task Force on Violence Against Reproductive Health Care Providers was Garland’s creation. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, who oversaw the Civil Rights Division where Patel operated, was Garland’s subordinate. The decision to pair the KKK-era conspiracy charge with FACE Act prosecutions for the first time in the statute’s history happened on Garland’s watch and was applied in every case his department brought.

Garland testified before Congress repeatedly during these years. He was asked directly about the targeting of pro-life activists. He defended the prosecutions. He defended the tactics. He called the process fair and the enforcement even-handed. The 900-page report his successor’s department just released says otherwise in documented detail.

The four prosecutors fired Monday are an accountability measure. They are not a conclusion. Career attorneys do not invent novel legal theories, coordinate with outside advocacy groups, share active case files with private organizations, and orchestrate pre-dawn raids on cooperating witnesses without institutional support. That support came from the top of the building. Merrick Garland ran the Department of Justice. He is responsible for what his Department of Justice did.

The firings are a start. Criminal referrals must follow. The Constitution does not permit two tiers of justice, and the 900-page record of what happened between 2022 and 2025 demands a full accounting.

THE STANDARD THAT MUST NOW APPLY

The Trump DOJ has made the right initial moves. The firings are appropriate. The pardons issued in January 2025 for 23 pro-life activists were just. The new restrictions limiting FACE Act prosecutions to cases involving extraordinary circumstances represent a necessary correction. Acting Attorney General Blanche’s statement establishing that selective prosecution based on beliefs will not be tolerated sets the right standard going forward.

But firings are administrative actions. They end careers. They do not answer the constitutional question that this report raises. When federal prosecutors coordinate with private advocacy organizations to identify political targets, share confidential case information with those organizations, seek out legal theories specifically designed to maximize sentences for defendants who hold the wrong beliefs, and deploy armed federal agents against cooperating witnesses to maximize fear and public intimidation, that conduct has a name. It is not aggressive prosecution. It is the abuse of power under color of law.

The report includes referrals for possible criminal review and professional discipline. Those referrals must be pursued. Every individual named in the coordination network, every supervisor who authorized the tactics used against Mark Houck, and every official who signed off on the deployment of the Reconstruction-era conspiracy statute against peaceful protesters must be required to answer for what they approved. Merrick Garland must answer for what he built.

The American Republic is not governed by the principle that the sword of federal prosecution belongs to whoever holds the White House. It is governed by the principle that the law applies equally to all citizens regardless of their beliefs. That principle was not honored between 2022 and 2025. The 900-page record of what actually happened during those years now exists. The question is whether the people responsible for what that record documents will be held to the same standard they applied so aggressively to a father defending his son and a concentration camp survivor praying from a wheelchair.

They should be. The Constitution demands it. The record requires it. And the people who were put through this deserve nothing less.

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