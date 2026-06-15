The Founders' Signal

The Founders' Signal

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
10h

Great piece. Thanks for bringing this all to light. It’s much needed. Given the relevance of the date, why on Earth did we get the Soccer World Cup hosting here in 2026? Wasn’t this million times more important to focus on? What a shame.

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