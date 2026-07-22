This week, a C-17 will touch down at Dover Air Force Base carrying four flag-draped transfer cases across the tarmac, and President Trump will be standing there to receive them. That is not a photo opportunity. It is a president fulfilling the most solemn duty his office carries, standing before grieving families to say that their loved one’s sacrifice was seen, was honored, and was not made in vain.

Three of the four have names America should know. First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, twenty-five years old, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Private Isabella Gonzales, nineteen years old, of Carrollton, Texas. Sergeant Michael Emmanuel Swinton, thirty years old, of Fayetteville, North Carolina. A fourth soldier, previously listed missing in action after the same attack that claimed Lieutenant Feehan and Private Gonzales, has now been identified and will return home alongside them. Say their names. Do not let them dissolve into a casualty count on a cable news chyron.

Lieutenant Feehan and Private Gonzales were killed defending Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on July 17 and 18, when Iranian ballistic missiles and drones struck the installation as American and partner forces fought them off. Sergeant Swinton died in Iraq during a controlled detonation of a downed drone while supporting ongoing operations in the region, his death still under formal investigation. Every one of them answered a call most Americans never will. Every one of them will not come home to their families the way they left.

A NATION OWES ITS FALLEN THE TRUTH

The ceremony was originally set for Tuesday evening. The White House postponed it Monday night, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating plainly that the exact day and time were still being finalized, and it is now expected Wednesday. That delay is not a story about disorganization. Bringing home a service member’s remains with dignity takes time, coordination, and care, and no administration should rush that process to satisfy a news cycle. President Trump told reporters directly that he considers attending “a great honor,” and that sentiment matters more than the scheduling details ever will.

This is a president who shows up. He stood at Dover in March for six Army Reserve soldiers killed in a direct Iranian strike on Kuwait’s Shuaiba port, joined that day by First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Vance. Those six deserve to be named again here, because remembering one set of the fallen while forgetting another is its own kind of dishonor. Major Jeffrey O’Brien of Indianola, Iowa. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan of Sacramento, California. Captain Cody Khork of Winter Haven, Florida. Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor. Sergeant First Class Noah Tietjens. Sergeant Declan Coady of West Des Moines, Iowa. President Trump has attended these ceremonies before, and he will attend this one, because the country he leads still understands that a nation which stops honoring its fallen has already begun losing something no battlefield victory can restore.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it plainly in the hours after the Jordan attack. “Godspeed, heroes,” he wrote, adding that their sacrifice would only stiffen American resolve going forward. That is the correct response from the leadership of a nation still willing to defend itself. Not hesitation. Not apology. Resolve.

THE COST OF THIS WAR IS REAL, AND AMERICA SHOULD LOOK AT IT DIRECTLY

These four bring the total number of American service members killed since this war began on February 28 to eighteen. Eighteen families have received the knock on the door no family wants. Eighteen flag-draped transfer cases have crossed that tarmac at Dover. Every one of those eighteen died because Iran chose escalation over peace, walked away from a ceasefire America and its partners worked to build, and continues launching ballistic missiles and drones at American forces and American allies across the region.

The United States has now conducted ten consecutive nights of strikes against Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems, degrading the very capability Iran has used to kill American service members and threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. That response is not aggression. It is the constitutional duty of the commander in chief to defend American forces and American interests against a regime that has shown, attack after attack, that half-measures do not deter it.

Critics in Washington will use days like this to argue for retreat, to frame American resolve as recklessness, and to suggest that pulling back would somehow honor these fallen soldiers more than finishing the mission they died carrying out. That argument dishonors them. Lieutenant Feehan, Private Gonzales, and Sergeant Swinton did not die so that Iran could achieve through attrition what it could not achieve through direct confrontation. They died defending a mission, and completing that mission with the same resolve Secretary Hegseth described is the only response worthy of their sacrifice.

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CONGRESS OWES THEM MORE THAN A STALLED BILL

While these four families prepared to bury their loved ones, President Trump asked Congress for something simple. Add Iran to the Sanctioning Russia Act, the bipartisan sanctions package championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham before his death, as a tribute to Graham and as a direct response to the regime now killing American soldiers. Trump wrote on Truth Social that Republicans should add Iran to the bill, noting it was what Graham himself had wanted.

Senate Democrats, led by Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, have resisted the request, arguing that reopening the bill risks delay and that Iran sanctions should move through separate legislation instead. Republicans like Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio have pushed back directly, telling reporters plainly, “why wouldn’t they include Iran.”

Set aside the legislative maneuvering for a moment and look at the timing. American soldiers are dying at the hands of the Iranian regime in real time, and the Senate cannot agree to fold sanctions against that regime into a bill already moving toward passage. Lawmakers owe the families gathering at Dover this week more than procedural caution. They owe the country a Senate willing to match the urgency the battlefield has already demanded of Lieutenant Feehan, Private Gonzales, Sergeant Swinton, and every service member still standing watch tonight.

WHAT EVERY AMERICAN OWES THEM

James Madison opened Federalist No. 41 by naming security against foreign danger as one of the primitive objects of civil society itself, the very first duty a government owes the people who consent to be governed by it. Two and a half centuries later, that founding principle still holds. The men and women returning to Dover this week did not die for an abstraction. They died so that the rest of this country could keep arguing, voting, worshiping, and living under a Constitution that guarantees those freedoms, protected by people willing to stand between that Constitution and those who would tear it down by force.

There is no partisan version of gratitude owed to a fallen soldier. Whatever disagreements exist in this country over the conduct of this war, the men and women who carried it out on the ground deserve unified respect, not a debate over their deaths before their families have even finished planning funerals. Republicans, conservatives, and every patriot who still believes in this republic should say their names, honor their families, and support the troops still standing in harm’s way tonight because of them.

Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan. Private Isabella Gonzales. Sergeant Michael Emmanuel Swinton. A fourth hero, finally coming home. This publication will carry their names forward, and will not let this week pass as just another line in a casualty count.

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